Image Image Credit Carl Court / Staff via Getty Images and Jason Mendez / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Former United States President Barack Obama arrives in Downing Street to meet UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, on March 18, 2024 in London, England. President Obama has been in Europe this week and appeared at a moderated debate "An Evening with President Barack Obama" last night in Antwerp. Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends the 40th Annual Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Brooklyn Academy of Music on January 19, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Barack Obama and NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani met at a Bronx child care center, where they read and sang with preschoolers.

The visit highlighted early education and aligned with Mamdani’s stated focus on child care affordability and investment.

The appearance follows Mamdani’s rollout of NYC’s free 2-K program, which will provide 2,000 seats for 2-year-olds this fall.

Barack Obama and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s first in-person meeting wasn’t just a typical private political sit-down. Instead, they pulled up to a Bronx child care center, sat with preschoolers and turned story time into one of the weekend’s most talked-about political moments.

The pair visited the Learning Through Play Pre-K Center in the South Bronx, where they greeted families, read to toddlers and joined a sing-along of “Wheels on the Bus.” The room looked joyful, but the message behind it was serious: investing in children early matters.

After the visit, the former president posted on X, “Great spending time with New York City’s cutest. And thanks to @NYCMayor for giving me an excuse to break out my best ‘Wheels on the Bus.’” Mamdani also shared his own recap, writing, “Today, President Barack Obama and I read to a group of toddlers at Learning Through Play Pre-K Center in the South Bronx. In between singing ‘Wheels on the Bus,’ we discussed our administration’s vision for this city — one where New York’s cutest have the strongest start possible.”

Barack Obama and Zohran Mamdani used a playful moment to spotlight child care during Bronx preschool visit

Before stepping into the classroom, the two leaders reportedly met privately. According to Politico, Mamdani’s team had been working for months to arrange the sit-down after Obama previously offered to serve as a sounding board following the 34-year-old's election win.

The location also wasn’t random. The mayor has made child care and affordability central parts of his administration. During the visit, Obama told reporters, “This is what we need, making an investment in these amazing kids,” per Politico.

Cardi B joins Zohran Mamdani to promote NYC free 2-K child care

Earlier this month, REVOLT reported that Mamdani tapped Cardi B to help announce New York City’s free 2-K child care rollout and judge a citywide jingle contest. The new program will offer 2,000 free seats for 2-year-olds this fall.

From linking with Cardi to hosting Obama in the Bronx, Mamdani keeps making one thing clear: child care is not a side issue — it’s headline news.