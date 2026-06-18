Image Image Credit Jim Vondruska / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The dedication ceremony brought together political leaders, entertainers, and global figures at the nearly 20-acre campus in Jackson Park.

Performances from Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Common, Stevie Wonder, and others anchored the music-driven celebration on John Lewis Plaza.

The campus includes a museum, public spaces, and community amenities, and opens to the public on Juneteenth.

The Obama Presidential Center officially marked its grand opening with a star-studded dedication ceremony in Chicago on Thursday (June 18), bringing together the Obama family, former presidents, political leaders, music legends, entertainers, and athletes for a historic celebration on the city’s South Side.

The ceremony took place at the center’s John Lewis Plaza and was livestreamed globally. According to the Obama Foundation, the event was designed as a celebration of the values that shaped Barack Obama’s presidency and the civic engagement the center hopes to continue inspiring. The campus opens to the public on Friday (June 19), Juneteenth, with a weekend of events scheduled through Sunday (June 21).

During his remarks, Barack described the institution as both a tribute to democracy and a thank-you to the city that shaped his personal and political life. “I hope this center will serve as an affirmation of just how special, how precious, our democracy truly is, and remind us what we can achieve when we embrace our shared responsibilities as citizens,” he told the crowd. He also noted that the campus could not have been built anywhere else, citing his early days in Chicago as a community organizer, meeting Michelle Obama there, holding their wedding reception within walking distance, welcoming their daughters in the neighborhood, and launching his first candidacy not far from the center.

Photos from the dedication captured several major moments, including Michelle and Barack arriving onstage with daughters Sasha and Malia. Another image showed the former first couple sharing a laugh onstage, while a separate group photo featured the Obamas, Joe Biden, Jill Biden, George W. Bush, Laura Bush, Bill Clinton, and Hillary Clinton together ahead of the ceremony.

The guest list also included former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, civil rights leaders Andrew Young and Al Sharpton, Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert, Tom Hanks, Billie Jean King, LL Cool J, and Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts.

Music performances, Chicago ties, and Michelle Obama's speech are ceremony highlights

The ceremony leaned heavily into music and culture. Jennifer Hudson performed the national anthem, while Christina Aguilera delivered “What a Wonderful World.” John Legend performed “Someday We’ll All Be Free” before being joined by Common and Uniting Voices Chicago for “Glory.” Bono and The Edge performed U2’s “City of Blinding Lights,” and The Roots served as the house band.

Michelle Obama honored her husband during the ceremony, calling attention to his time in office and the spirit behind the center. “Eight years in the crucible and not once did you melt in the heat,” she said in part. “Not once did you let it harden you.” She later added, “You made the hardest job in the world look like a walk in this beautiful park.”

The nearly 20-acre campus is located in Jackson Park, near where Barack lived and began his political career. AP reported that it includes a museum focused on the nation’s first Black president and first lady, along with public spaces such as a Chicago Public Library branch, playground, athletic center, basketball courts and picnic areas.

See photos from the Obama Presidential Center’s historic opening celebration below.

Image Image Credit Win McNamee/Contribution via Getty Images Image Alt Former U.S. President Barack Obama, Former first lady Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, and Sasha Obama cheer after the performance of Eddie Vedder and Guitars Over Guns during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Scott Olson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Statues of former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are seen outside the Barack Obama Presidential Center ahead of a dedication ceremony in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Kamil Krzaczynski/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt US singer-Songwriter John Legend performs during opening day of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on June 18, 2026. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Win McNamee/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Oprah Winfrey attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Kamil Krzaczynski/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fomer US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama arrive at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on June 18, 2026. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Scott Olson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jon Batiste attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Scott Olson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler Perry attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Kamil Krzaczynski/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt US actress Gabrielle Union arrives at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on June 18, 2026. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Win McNamee/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Stevie Wonder performs during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Former President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, former President George W. Bush, and former President Bill Clinton, pose for a photo ahead of the dedication ceremony at the Obama Presidential Center, on June 18, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Former President Barack Obama (L) watches as former President George W. Bush (C), gives former first lady Michelle Obama mints ahead of the dedication ceremony at the Obama Presidential Center, on June 18, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Kamil Krzaczynski/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt US basketball player Dwyane Wade arrives at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on June 18, 2026. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Scott Olson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Former second gentleman Doug Emhoff and former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris wave as they arrive to the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Win McNamee/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tom Hanks attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Jim Vondruska/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt California Gov. Gavin Newsom attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Scott Olson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter performs during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Jim Vondruska/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LL Cool J attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Scott Olson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Scott Olson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Win McNamee/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Former U.S. President George W. Bush, Former U.S. President Joe Biden and Former first lady Jill Biden attend the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Win McNamee/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Christina Aguilera performs during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Kamil Krzaczynski/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Former US First Lady Michelle Obama, Fomer US president Barack Obama and US Former president Bill Clinton listen to the national anthem during opening day of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on June 18, 2026. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Kamil Krzaczynski/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt US actress Quinta Brunson (L) arrives during the opening day of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on June 18, 2026. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Win McNamee/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tems performs during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Jim Vondruska/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Common performs with Uniting Voices Chicago during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Jim Vondruska/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sasha Obama, Former first lady Michelle Obama, Former U.S. President Barack Obama, Former U.S. President Joe Biden, Former first lady Jill Biden, Former U.S. President George W. Bush, Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Kent Nishimura/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Former US president Barack Obama speaks during opening day of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on June 18, 2026. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center