Image Image Credit James Devaney / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Joe Biden Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key takeaways

Joe Biden has been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, marked by a high Gleason score and bone metastasis.

Leaders across the political spectrum, including Donald Trump and Barack Obama, have voiced support.

The diagnosis raises questions about cancer awareness and health disparities.

Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. According to a statement shared by The Washington Post on Sunday (May 18), the 82-year-old’s affliction was characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (the second-highest possible grade) with confirmed metastasis to the bones. Medical experts say that while the disease is in an advanced stage, its hormone-sensitive nature offers hope for effective management.

What Joe Biden’s Gleason score means for his cancer prognosis

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting men, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stating that out of every 100 men, 13 of them will be diagnosed during their lifetime. Age remains the most significant risk factor, with older men facing increased vulnerability.

Notably, statistics are even higher within the Black community. As explained by the American Cancer Society, that group faces the highest death rates for many major cancers, including prostate. Although Black women are slightly less likely than white women to be diagnosed with breast cancer, they’re 38 percent more likely to die from it. Across nearly every cancer type, African American patients have lower survival rates than their white counterparts.

Kamala Harris, Barack Obama and more respond to Joe Biden’s diagnosis

Following the announcement, Joe received an outpouring of well wishes and support, including from his political rivals and closest allies. President Donald Trump posted a message on Truth Social expressing sympathy: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about [his] recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also shared words of encouragement on social media. “Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership,” she wrote. “We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery.”

Former President Barack Obama, who partnered with Joe in launching the original “cancer moonshot” initiative in 2016, echoed those sentiments. “Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe,” he stated. “We pray for a fast and full recovery.”

Joe Biden and his family’s history with cancer

The diagnosis is particularly poignant given Joe’s personal history with the disease. In 2015, son Beau Biden died from glioblastoma, a severe form of brain cancer. The loss deeply shaped Biden’s public and private life, eventually inspiring his leadership in the cancer research space. After leaving the vice presidency, Biden became a key driver of the aforementioned moonshot initiative, which he relaunched in 2022 with an ambitious goal of “ending cancer as we know it.”

Additionally, this is not Joe’s first encounter with cancer himself. In 2023, a cancerous skin lesion was removed from his chest during a routine physical exam. However, this new diagnosis marks his most serious personal health challenge to date.

Still, Joe is publicly responding with optimism and gratitude. Sharing a photo alongside his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, he wrote, “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Check out other reactions to Joe’s diagnosis below.