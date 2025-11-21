Image Image Credit Kristy Sparow / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems performs live on stage during the 5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival on July 20, 2025 in Paris, France. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The seven-track EP Love Is A Kingdom highlights Tems’ songwriting and production skills.

Listeners described the project as a “masterpiece” and praised its emotional honesty.

The “Big Daddy” video debuted with the EP, offering a visual extension of the new EP’s themes.

Tems’ Love Is A Kingdom EP has entranced fans with her melodic vocals and good vibes in her first 2025 offering of new music. The surprise Nov. 21 drop boasts seven tracks: “First,” “I’m Not Sure,” “Big Daddy,” “Lagos Love,” “Mine,” “What You Need” and “Is There A Reason.” The Nigerian singer-songwriter explores themes of heartbreak, healing and self-worth through her signature sound. She takes control of her artistic vision with credits as a co-writer and co-producer of the body of work that deeply resonates with listeners.

Tems unveiled Love Is A Kingdom at midnight with a cinematic trailer, likely teasing visuals for each track. The promotional clip opens to a scene of the vocalist looking out at the clouds from her bedroom window. It then quickly passes through moments of her submerged underwater, looking in the rearview mirror of a car and in an angelic white dress. The snapshots are revealed as musings from her journal in the closing shot.

The surprise release quickly sparked praise across social media, with fans calling it a “masterpiece” and celebrating her “real talent” and “authentic voice.” “What a beautiful surprise. I love you,” an Instagram user wrote. Another follower commented, “I’m on DND for the next 2 weeks. I need to feast well cos what?!” A third reaction read, “This wasn’t on my bucket list of the good things to end this year with.”

Check out more fan reactions below.

The new music marks her first release of the year after heating up DSPs with Ciza and Omah Lay on “Isaka II (6am)” in August. The South African superstar’s debut album, BORN IN THE WILD, was released in June 2024. According to Vybz 94.5, she recently gave London concertgoers an update on her sophomore album: “I’ll release an album next year. Trust me, there’s music coming.”

Tems unveils “Big Daddy” video with a bold declaration

Tems released the visualizer for “Big Daddy” hours after sending fans into a frenzy. In the hard-hitting lyrics, she calls out to a partner for their lack of support. Lines like “You may look like you’re breathing, but you’re dead to me/ You thought you could trap me, but I left you behind/ Don’t reach out to me” make it clear that there’s no room in her life for a hanger-on.

As fans continue to unpack the EP’s layers, one thing is clear: Tems is not just making music, she’s been creating a soundtrack to real-life experiences.