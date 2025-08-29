Image Image Credit Kristy Sparow / Contributor via Getty Images (left), Mpho Kobe (center), and FRANCK FIFE / AFP / Contributor via Getty Images (right) Image Alt Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems performs live on stage during the 5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival on July 20, 2025 in Paris, France. South African artist Ciza press image Nigerian singer and songwriter Omah Lay poses as he attends the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers at the Accor Arena - Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy - in Paris on January 25, 2025. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The remix introduces new verses from Tems and Omah Lay, adding fresh layers to Ciza’s original hit.

Tems makes her debut on a 3-Step track, showcasing her versatility across genres.

The collaboration highlights a growing trend in pan-African music fusion and cross-border artistry.

Ciza is keeping the energy alive with a fresh take on his breakout hit “Isaka (6am)” featuring Jazzworx and Thukuthela, this time linking with Nigerian superstars Tems and Omah Lay. Arriving Friday (Aug. 29) via Love Renaissance (LVRN) Records, “Isaka II (6am)” reimagines the viral smash that already pulled in more than 80 million streams and 1.38 million TikTok creations.

For Tems, the collaboration marks her first time lending vocals to a 3-Step track, a subgenre of Afrohouse rooted in South Africa. That detail alone highlights just how special this release is for Ciza, who turned 24 earlier this month and continues to push boundaries as both a singer and DJ.

When the original dropped, it spread far beyond Johannesburg dance floors. Ciza remembers knowing he had tapped into something rare. “From the beginning of my music career, I’ve always tried to do music which is groundbreaking,” he tells REVOLT. “But this specific one, ‘Isaka 6am’ — when we were in the studio, we knew that it was going to be something special. To what extent? I can’t lie, I didn’t know, but I had a belief that this is the one.”

The belief paid off. The "Holy Ghost" artist personally reached out after the song resonated with him. “Then I received a DM from Omah Lay saying that the song spoke to his soul. And the rest was history,” Ciza recalls. Tems, who shared management with Omah Lay, heard the record soon after and shocked even Ciza by wanting in. “She has never been a part of a remix throughout her career — which made us believe even more that this was a special record.”

South Africa meets Nigeria

Ciza is intentional about blending worlds. “The influence of South African and Nigerian music is impactful not only on the continent but across the world. So, my belief or dream was to feature these two powerhouses in a song that can take the world by storm.”

As for the future, he sees his role as carrying the torch forward. “Being a part of the movement that is groundbreaking has always been in my heart and in my mind,” he added. “I believe this generation is taking the baton to the next level. We are the generation that the world will listen to.”

Stream the new song here.