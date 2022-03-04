Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Omah Lay Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since breaking out in the industry in 2020, Omah Lay has always remained in his own lane and dominated it. The Afro-fusion star began captivating listeners with the singles “Damn” and “Bad Influence” from his debut EP, Get Layd. Quickly, Omah Lay grew a loyal fanbase and went on to release a follow-up EP, What Have We Done, then his debut studio album, Boy Alone, in 2022.

Prior to Omah Lay’s career blowing up in that short timeframe, there was a period when he was only producing music.

“I started out rapping and writing, but then I quit and decided to become a full-time music producer, making music for other people for a long time,” he told DAZED. “Then something happened, and I realized I wanted to make music for myself. So, I wrote a song (‘Do Not Disturb’), recorded it and put it out. That was the start for me.”

Let’s take a look at some of Omah Lay’s best music videos that dropped during his rising stardom.

1. soso

The lyrics in “soso” revolve around Omah Lay singing about the suffering that he’s experiencing. In the music video, there’s a scene where he is pleading to the masquerade to take his pain away. The most striking scene is Omah being surrounded by three Black women dressed in all black, who paint him with an array of colors. As the artist is dressed in white, the women and their paint likely represent all of the agony that he is facing.

Directed by Top Shotta, the music video stands as one of Omah’s most viewed on YouTube.

2. Holy Ghost

Cinematic is the perfect word to describe the “Holy Ghost” music video. Filmed in South Africa, the visuals show Omah Lay with a group of women in a massive field. With a color scheme contrasting the “soso” visual, in “Holy Ghost,” he is wearing black while the women are dressed in all white with veils. Moreover, as the chorus’ lyrics say, “Holy Ghost fire,” there are two related scenes: Omah Lay with a group of men dancing around a fire and him on a horse with a torch in hand.

3. understand

This offering is another collaboration between Omah and director Top Shotta. Filmed in Ghana, the scenes are a blend of present day and the past. While the artist reminisces about his love interest in flashback scenes, the present day of the video shows Omah surrounded by men with weapons. Just like in the lyrics, the young star portrays the extent of how far he will go to fight for his love.

4. Godly

Directed by Dammy Twitch, the “Godly” video shows a glimpse into the life of a music star. The opening scene shows multiple women in his dressing room appearing to be working on putting his show together. Another scene that alludes to stardom is of Omah Lay coming out of a fancy vehicle looking dapper and expensive while press, photographers and fans surround him. At the end, his name is shown on a star alongside the likes of pioneering Nigerian musicians 2face, Sikiru Ayinde, Celestine Ukwu, Oliver De Coque, and Rex Lawson.

5. woman

Obviously, a song titled “woman” is going to feature women in the music video. Specifically, for this one, three Black women were riding with Omah in a car. He and the beautiful ladies are all wrapped in enjoyment from start to finish. In one scene, Omah Lay and the women are in a room where everything is covered in jewels, including a champagne bottle as well as gold-crusted food.

The music video was shot by Director K, who was also behind the visuals for Wizkid and Tems’ “Essence” and Rema’s “Calm Down.”

6. Lo Lo

The “Lo Lo” music video is similar to the “woman” visual, as they both feature Omah Lay with ladies in a moving vehicle. However, some of the differences are “Lo Lo” was directed by Twitch and puts more focus on the women individually. There is also a scene where Omah is seated in the hair salon getting his hair done alongside glamorous ladies. Overall, the unique fashion and hairstyles are the star of the show.

7. Damn

The opening scene for “Damn” is one of his most fire — figuratively and literally. In the beginning, the revered artist and a woman are standing in front of a building that is surrounded by flames. Along with the striking camera shots, it is yet another example of the fashion in Omah Lay’s music videos being top-tier. Additionally, it’s another collaboration between him and director Twitch.

8. reason

The visual for “Reason” is a collaboration between Omah and director Eyes. It also marks yet another instance of the star being a fan of the contrast between black and white in his videos. Known for being unique, Omah Lay is shown “in the clouds” while doing pull-ups. There’s also a scene where he is tied in rope and being pulled in different directions.

9. Attention (ft. Justin Bieber)

The set for “Attention” fits the vibe of the Afro-fusion record. The Colin Tilley-directed video is of Omah Lay and Justin Bieber outside in the nighttime dancing around bonfires with a group of people. In addition to the outdoors, the visual shows a true house party. Omah is also seen imagining a woman he’s interested in and she’s floating in the air.