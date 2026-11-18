Image Image Credit Simone Joyner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tems performs live on stage during All Points East at Victoria Park in London, England Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

“What You Need” competes in two R&B categories, with Ghanaian producer GuiltyBeatz sharing the songwriting nomination.

African artists occupy four of the five Best Global Music Album slots, including entries from Davido, Ayra Starr, and Angélique Kidjo.

Tems recently pushed back against rigid genre labels, describing her sound as a blend of musical influences.

From an R&B showdown with heavyweights to another shot at an African music Grammy, Tems has plenty to celebrate ahead of the 2027 ceremony. The Nigerian singer earned four nominations, becoming the first woman from her country to reach that mark in a single year.

The hit single “What You Need” landed in Best R&B Solo Performance, where she faces Beyoncé, Kehlani, Victoria Monét, and Jill Scott, and Best R&B Song, which recognizes songwriters. Tems shares the latter nomination with producer GuiltyBeatz, whose real name is Ronald Banful. “Big Daddy” is nominated for Best African Music Performance, while the seven-track EP Love Is a Kingdom is competing for Best Global Music Album.

The recognition brings Tems to 12 career Grammy nods, making her Nigeria’s most-nominated woman and placing her behind Burna Boy’s 14 nominations among artists from that country. According to Forbes Africa's Oluwatomisin Amokeoja, the For Broken Ears artist is also the first Nigerian artist to take home two Grammys. She first won in 2023 for Best Melodic Rap Performance on Future’s “WAIT FOR U,” featuring Drake. Her second trophy came in 2025 when “Love Me JeJe” won Best African Music Performance.

She is not celebrating alone: Asake and Ayra Starr secured two nominations apiece, while Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy also made the 2027 ballot. Elsewhere, Benin’s Angélique Kidjo earned three nominations, and Ghanaian artists King Ayisoba and Rocky Dawuni are contenders for “No Tradition, No Africa.” African musicians account for four of the five Best Global Music Album nominees, with the winners set to be announced Feb. 7, 2027, in Los Angeles.

How Tems is challenging the Afrobeats label

Tems’ R&B recognition also enters an ongoing discussion about how African musicians are categorized. In a recent interview, she explained how she understands people's natural inclination to put her into a box. Instead of getting frustrated, she just tries not to think too deeply about labels. She described creating a sound that blends Afrobeats, R&B, and other influences without belonging neatly to any one category. “I feel like Tems is my genre,” she explained.