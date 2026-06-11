Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Davido performs at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown Concerts at Crypto.com Arena on June 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Davido wore a custom jacket at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert featuring the names of abducted students and teachers from Oyo State.

The abductions reportedly occurred during coordinated attacks on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15.

The performance in Los Angeles drew global visibility to the case through coverage tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup buildup.

Davido used one of the biggest stages in sports and entertainment to shine a light on a crisis unfolding back home in Nigeria.

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (June 10), the Afrobeats superstar stepped onstage wearing a custom black leather look designed by stylist Hollyandroo. The outfit featured a leather moto jacket adorned with pins bearing the names of more than 40 abducted schoolchildren and teachers from Oriire Local Government Area in Oyo State. Across the back, "BRING THEM HOME" appeared in white graffiti-style lettering.

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Davido performs at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown Concerts at Crypto.com Arena on June 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman - FIFA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Davido performs at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown Concerts at Crypto.com Arena on June 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman - FIFA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Davido performs at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown Concerts at Crypto.com Arena on June 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The statement piece quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the event, which marked the official countdown to the World Cup kicking off Thursday (June 11). His appearance comes as FIFA Sound rolled out its largest music initiative to date, the 18-track Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album. Davido is featured on the project with “No Place Like Home,” a collaboration alongside Nelly Furtado and Major Lazer.

But while fans expected music, many were moved by the message woven into his wardrobe. The Atlanta-born singer later shared photos of the outfit on Instagram alongside the caption, "BRING THEM HOME #fifaworldcup2026." The post featured Michael Jackson's "They Don't Care About Us" and an image from the song's iconic music video. Davido also paid tribute to the late pop icon with a custom T-shirt inspired by his famous "Olodum" shirt, replacing its design with a peace sign in Nigeria's green-and-white colors. Released in 1996, the song became one of Jackson's most outspoken statements on injustice and social issues, making it a fitting soundtrack for Davido's message.

The gesture sparked praise across social media. "Davido's jacket for his FIFA World Cup Countdown performance is so thoughtful. The message is clear, BRING THEM HOME!" one X user wrote. Another user added, "The music, the lights, the global stage... Yet Davido chose to remind the world that some families are still waiting for their children to return home. BRING THEM HOME." Elsewhere, Pulse Nigeria wrote, "001. Lends his voice at the biggest stage."

What happened to the abducted students and teachers in Oyo State?

According to Al Jazeera, armed men reportedly carried out coordinated attacks on three schools in Oyo State's Oriire Local Government Area on May 15, abducting dozens of students and teachers. The victims allegedly ranged in age from as young as 2 years old to teenagers.

The outlet reported that the attacks targeted a secondary school and two primary schools in communities including Ahoro-Esinele and Yawota. Nigerian authorities have described the incident as part of a broader security challenge that has affected communities across the country in recent years.

According to The Guardian, one teacher was shot and killed while trying to protect students during the attack, while another teacher was later reportedly killed in captivity. Families have continued pleading for the safe return of their loved ones as rescue efforts remain ongoing. The tragedy has drawn comparisons to previous mass school abductions in Nigeria, including the 2014 kidnapping of hundreds of schoolgirls in Chibok. Security experts and human rights advocates have warned that kidnappings targeting students, teachers and rural communities remain an ongoing concern in parts of the country.

For Davido, the issue was clearly bigger than a performance. On a night designed to celebrate the world's biggest sporting event, he used his platform to ensure dozens of missing Nigerians were not forgotten.