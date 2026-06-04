Image Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images, Rob Kim / Stringer via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Future attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Ayra Starr attends Global Citizen NOW 2026 at Spring Studios on May 14, 2026 in New York City. Rapper Latto attends Big Mama Pop-Up at Private Location on May 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Burna Boy attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album includes 18 tracks as part of FIFA’s largest music initiative connected to the tournament.

Artists such as 21 Savage, Davido and Tyla appear alongside Future and Burna Boy across Hip Hop, R&B and Afrobeats collaborations.

The song “Game Time” is scheduled to be performed at the opening ceremony in Los Angeles as the tournament expands to 48 teams across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway this month, the tournament is getting a soundtrack to match its scale.

FIFA has unveiled the complete track list for the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, an 18-song project that doubles as the largest music initiative in World Cup history. The album brings together some of the biggest names in Hip Hop, R&B and Afrobeats, including Future, 21 Savage, Latto, French Montana, BIA, Fridayy, Burna Boy, Davido, Rema, Tyla and Ayra Starr.

Several songs have already arrived alongside music videos, giving fans an early taste of the global collaboration. The album pairs artists who don't often share the same studio space, including Future and Tyla on "Game Time," which recently received a visual release. Elsewhere, 21 Savage joins Mexican star Natanael Cano and French Montana on "Three Nations," while Davido appears on "No Place Like Home" with Major Lazer and Nelly Furtado. Ayra Starr links with Latto for "Show Me," Stormzy, Fridayy and Angel unite on "Blessings," and Burna Boy teams up with Shakira on "Dai Dai," another track that has already received a music video. Rema also appears on "Goals" alongside LISA and Anitta, while IShowSpeed delivers a solo track titled "Champion."

In a press release, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the album reflects the scale of the tournament itself. "FIFA has brought together an extraordinarily strong music squad and one befitting the biggest single-sport event in history." He added that the project features artists from across continents, languages and genres and was created to unite fans through music and football.

One of the album's biggest talking points has been "Game Time," which FIFA described as the first Hip Hop-focused record created specifically for a World Cup soundtrack. The track's music video was released ahead of the tournament and will be performed during the opening ceremony in Los Angeles. "The World Cup is a global stage. We made a record to match that energy. Now you know it's Game Time. I'm excited to bring that energy to the Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles and celebrate this moment with fans from around the world," Future said in a release.

Tyla called the opportunity a full-circle moment: "Being part of the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album feels like a full-circle moment for a girl — from South Africa hosting the World Cup in 2010. I'm so excited to perform at the opening ceremonies! Let's go Bafana Bafana."

What to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 runs from June 11 through July 19 and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. The tournament marks the first men's World Cup hosted by three countries and the first to feature 48 national teams, expanding from the previous 32-team format. A total of 104 matches will be played across 16 host cities before the tournament concludes with the championship match at New York New Jersey Stadium, also known as MetLife Stadium. Teams from every continent will compete for football's ultimate prize in what FIFA has described as the largest World Cup in history.