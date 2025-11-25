Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins of TLC performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins has always used music to move a conversation forward, so it makes sense that her latest collaboration brings that same energy. The TLC legend partnered with Gilead for “So We PrEP,” a reimagined version of the group’s ‘90s hit “Creep,” created to spark real conversations about sexual health and HIV prevention in Black communities. The numbers show why this work matters: According to data from 2022, Black people made up 42% of new HIV diagnoses but only 14% of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) users. The CDC also reported that Black women accounted for half of all HIV diagnoses among women in 2023, despite being just 13% of the U.S. female population. T-Boz knows the power of a familiar melody — especially when the message is aimed at a community that deserves better information, resources, and care.

In an exclusive conversation with REVOLT, the singer breaks down why she said yes to the paid partnership with Gilead, how this remix flips “Creep” into something purposeful, and why music remains her favorite way to advocate without losing the groove. She also gets into the role Black women often play in carrying health conversations with limited information, her own experience living with sickle cell disease, and the moments in TLC’s iconic career that still make her say, “We really did that.” And of course, she gives a glimpse into motherhood, legacy, and the parts of her story she hopes the next generation understands.

You teamed up with Gilead for “So We PrEP.” What made you want to lend your voice and platform to a message about Black sexual health and HIV prevention?

Well, you know, especially with “Waterfalls,” you know, [TLC] has touched on HIV prevention years ago — way before this. And there's no better way than bringing something important to the forefront than music. Music is a way to start dialogue, and it brings everybody together because we can all come together on a common accord. Music is everything, with everybody. You know what I mean? So, there's no better way than that.

When you first heard the idea of recreating a TLC classic for this campaign, what ran through your mind?

I'm not gonna lie, at first I was nervous. I was like, “Oh God.” You know, when you touch a song, you're like, “Uh oh, it better be good.” But when I got to the studio, and Gilead played the track, I was like, you know what? It sounds just like “Creep.” It is amazing. You know what I'm saying? I fell in love with it immediately. My fear turned into joy.

How did you want this version to make people feel?

I want them to feel like they're still grooving to a track. See, the thing about me is, like, any charity work that I've ever done, I wanted to feel like… Not like you're forcing something on someone, [more like it] comes across naturally. And I think this does. You’re sending a good message about PrEP, but it's coming through good music, and it's familiar to the ear because it sounds just like “Creep.” Like, it's amazing.

Yeah, I literally felt the same. When I heard it, I was like, “Okay, I see where they're going with this.”

Yeah, like, it makes you feel comfortable because it's already familiar to the ear. And then you're getting a good message, and it's not being forced. It comes across naturally, you know? And that's the best way to do it. And that's what I've done. And that's what TLC has always tried to do throughout our music career — send a message wholeheartedly but organically. And this is what it does with “So We PrEP.”

Data shows Black women carry a disproportionate share of HIV cases. What conversations do you hope this campaign encourages Black women to have about sexual health and HIV prevention?

Oh, my lord. Good question. Sexual health is a part of taking care of yourself, you know what I mean? And especially because HIV is hitting the Black community so hard, it is so important to get the message out there. It is so important to take care of yourself. And I think with this campaign, with Gilead, it gets the message out there to the Black community. I'm Black, I'm a woman. It really hits Black women really hard. I think this is a good campaign and it will reach a lot of people. And this is a great way to get the message out to the Black community coming from a Black woman.

Right. Black women are always affected by all these things, and when we get affected, it really hits hard because we are fed less knowledge when it comes to things like this.

It makes us to where we could bring these conversations into our everyday lives. And it needs to be that way because it hits us so hard and because we're so impacted, this makes it so where the conversation can be normal in our everyday lives. And that's what we need to start doing — being open [to] talking about our sexual health, being open [to] talking about HIV prevention, just talking, period. And, yeah, you hit it right on the dot. It's really important to do that. And I think the more we talk about it, the more natural it will become, because I know some people shy away from certain conversations. But I think doing commercials like this and campaigns like this with Gilead about “So We PrEP” will make it a natural conversation, easier to talk about within our community.

You’ve lived so much of your life in the public eye. What about this campaign spoke to you, and what made you want to be part of a conversation around openness and sexual health?

You know what? There's nothing better than empowerment. You know, talking about sexual health is empowerment. And honestly, when I heard about this, I thought it was amazing. I love to help other people. I love to advocate for people. That’s what this is. It's like basically grooving and advocating through music and a great message. If you go to carefortheculture.com and listen to the song, the lyrics itself [are] just like grooving and advocating all in one. This is just the smartest campaign, and I had to be a part of it because it's so smart, and it was coming across the way that I like to come across. Because I used to give this event called T-Boz Unplugged, where we would give back, you know, because I have sickle cell. I would do it through music concerts. Because sometimes, you sit at those dinners — it's boring. And with most people that are impacted… If they have the disease or someone in their family has a disease… When they leave that dinner, they just go on about their business. But when you're grooving, and you get something that you like to listen to, and it's coming through in a natural way, I think it brings everybody together, like I said before. So, I had to be a part of this campaign on HIV prevention because it did what I always do in my career — help people, advocate, bring people together, and send out a great message.

Speaking of your sickle cell journey, you’ve been so honest about that over the years. How has living with a chronic condition shaped the way you think about health, care, and advocating for yourself?

Oh, yeah. I live it every day. I was born with it. And yeah, it makes me sympathetic to other people, honestly. I know what I go through. Hearing about what other people go through — it doesn't have to necessarily be sickle cell. It can be something like HIV. Knowing that you're struggling with something makes me sympathetic because of what I've been through. And that makes me want to help even more because I know how sometimes I felt alone. I know how sometimes it feels like people don't understand. So, I can't say enough how important it is to advocate for yourself and to be a voice. And that's what I want my voice to do through this campaign [with Gilead] — get the message out there and help people because I didn't have somebody to tell me throughout the beginning of my sickle cell journey, you know what I mean? To tell me it was going to be okay or to tell me there's help out there. I didn't have that back in my day. Now, we have stuff like this that can really get the message out there and let people know that there's things out there to help you. You know what I mean? We didn't have that with my disease.

And you've talked about outliving the life expectancy doctors gave you. What helped you keep going on days when the pain or uncertainty felt heavy?

Big G.O.D had to be there. Because let me tell you, sometimes I don't even know how I'm standing here. Doctors don't even know how I'm standing here sometimes, you know what I'm saying? I have a lot of faith in God. I don't push my religion on anybody or how I think on anybody, but that's how I get through. Because I can't even really answer your question and say, “You know what? I'm strong.” I am strong, but I have that extra push behind me, and that would be the honest truth.

Okay, so switching gears to music — TLC changed culture in a way nobody saw coming. When you look back, what moments still stand out to you as, “Wow, we really did that”?

It was when we were in this category at an award show… It was the [1995 MTV Video Music Awards]. So, the people had to choose, you know what I mean? And it was heavy competition. It was Garth Brooks, Michael Jackson, and Janet [Jackson] for “Scream,” Hootie & the Blowfish, and R.E.M. And we were sitting back slumped, like, “Yeah, right.” The cameras are just over there, so they can see our reaction when we lose, you know? (laughs). Girl, when I say that was the most natural reaction — because when they said TLC, we were like, “Ohhh.” Like, the people chose us. That's when I was just like, “You know what? People are listening, and we did it.” I couldn't believe we won. None of us could believe it. Me, Lisa [Lopes], and Chilli were like, “Yo.” That was the best reaction because it was so genuine and so real, because we really thought there's no way people are gonna choose us over these guys. Especially MJ? Like, please — you couldn't have paid me to think, you know?

Your relationship with Chilli is one of the most respected sisterhoods in music. What has kept that bond steady after everything you two have survived, both personally and professionally?

I think, especially in girl groups, it is to agree to disagree — and respectfully agree to disagree. To respect one another's opinions and learn how to work with one another. Like, I know her ways, and she knows mine, you know what I mean? That's the best I can give you, honestly. And it's like a real sisterhood. It's like real family. It's like we're married, and we can never get a divorce. You know, she stuck with me, and I'm stuck with her. And that's how we look at it. We don't look at it like there's an ending. It's always going to be TLC forever, just like Lisa said. That's it, hands down, nothing else. It's just gonna always be that way. And I think there will never be another.

Fans still quote your verses, your swag, your tone. As someone who helped define an era, how do you see your influence showing up in today’s artists?

Oh, my gosh. I've seen people… Like, I saw Doja Cat had something in her video like “Scrubs,” and Cardi B would wear her hair like Left Eye, and then she wore my outfit that I wore, paying homage, and GloRilla — stuff like that. It's amazing to see your peers show love, you know? And, I love them, and to see them dressed like us or doing their hairstyles like us. Like, how all the kids are TLC for [Halloween]... It's like 5-year-olds, and they're doing the “Creep” dance and stuff like that, man. It's surreal, but it's a blessing all the same. But that lets us know that we have touched people, and that makes me feel like all the hard work and all the blood, sweat, and tears and the days that I wanted to say, “F everybody,” it was all worth it. Yeah, it was all worth it.

And you're a mom first. How have your kids shaped the way you move today?

Oh, man. Mama first — you said it. Every and anything else comes after motherhood. I've had a successful career, and God willing, it'll keep going, you know, to do the endeavors and things like this that I'm doing now with Gilead. But I, you know, put them first, you know? When you become a mom, the world just seems different. Like, you start thinking differently than you ever have before in your life. Things that you never paid attention to. And, they have calmed my temper because, girl, I had a temper on me. They have changed me. I call it AC and BC — before Chase and Chance and after Chase and Chance, in biblical terms. It was a miracle because before, I was off the chain, I would smack somebody quick. And then after, I'm so much more calm, cool, and collected. And I think things out, you know. So, they have blessed me and my soul. Trust me, because I was off the chain before my children.

You've had chapters as an author, actress, entrepreneur, and survivor. What's something people still don't know about you, or a part of your story you wish was talked about more?

That's a good question. I don't even know how to put this. Okay, I never did the “I” thing in our group. Like, “I did this” or “I did that.” But it's so much stuff — there's so many different layers to me. Because I remember when I wrote “Unpretty,” somebody was like, “That doesn't sound like you.” And I was like, “Yeah, it came from me.” And it was a personal situation about me. There's so many different layers to me that people don't know. I wish they knew how many things I really know how to do — like how I write movie scripts or cartoons, and the other sides of me that they don't know about, you know what I mean? I hope that people start seeing the different layers of T-Boz — how about that? Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins. Because it's all both of me, like Tionne and T-Boz. You know what I'm saying? They’re together, but you know what I mean (laughs).

And for the younger people who may only know TLC through TikTok or samples, how would you describe what T-Boz stands for and what you hope they take from your legacy?

Wow. My work ethic and my hard work, man, and how much I love… When I say I love singing and dancing, it is in my soul. That is something that can't be taught. It is something that is in me. You know what I mean? And I really, you know, being a child and being told that at 7 years old that I would never live past 30, I would never have kids, and I would be disabled my whole life — and to supersede that, to be able to do what I do really means a lot to me because I did beat all the odds. And to be here, to even be doing this interview with you, to even be working with Gilead, and 32 years later in my career, you know what I mean? I hope that they see all the hard work that I put in as an individual who was told that she could have nothing and turned it into something. And not only just something, but being the biggest-selling girl group of all time in America. And almost in the world — we might catch up — you know what I'm saying? We might almost be there. But to turn it into something... that means a lot.

Okay, and my last question for you. When you're not working, what's something that brings you joy these days?

I love to watch movies and TV. Right now, I'm hella into “Tulsa King” with Sylvester Stallone (laughs). So, during my downtime, I love, well, I love playing soccer with my son, too. He's into soccer. So, we've been playing soccer every day. And then also, yeah, watching TV. I love that. And movies. I love, I love, love, love that. That's my thing, you know?