Last Saturday (Aug. 24), it was revealed by multiple event coordinators – including representatives for the New York State Fair – that TLC was forced to cancel upcoming shows after Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins suffered a "severe abdominal blockage." "Tionne deeply regrets having to cancel these shows and extends her sincere apologies to all her fans and the event promoters," the message read. "The decision to cancel was made under the advisement of her physician, who required her to stay in the hospital overnight."

On Thursday (Aug. 29), T-Boz jumped on a video call with "The Breakfast Club." While sharing her personal business wasn't what she would have preferred, the legendary R&B artist decided to turn the situation into a teachable moment by clarifying what happened.

"I was feeling totally fine. I got to Syracuse, New York [by] plane," she began. "I ate something, so... I thought I had food poisoning. My stomach felt like the Incredible Hulk took it and said, 'Hulk smash.' It was [an] unbearable pain. I couldn't stand up, I couldn't talk, I couldn't walk, and when the doctor came to see me to prove that I was sick, he immediately was like, 'She needs to go in and [be admitted].'"

T-Boz then explained how a decades-old C-section was ultimately the culprit, and the condition can happen to any individual for multiple reasons. "Anything done to your abdominal [area] that causes adhesions, which is scar tissue – no, it had nothing to do with constipation, no, I'm not on Ozempic, [and] no, it had nothing to do with [sickle cell anemia]. Scar tissue hit my lower intestine and kinked it, and blocked it off." She further stressed that many have died from the condition and it's no laughing matter. In T-Boz's case, the organ was able to heal on its own and she's already preparing to go back on the road for spot performance dates.