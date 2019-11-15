Image Image Credit Ron Davis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In the golden era of '90s R&B, few groups shone brighter than TLC. Together, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes crafted a legacy that redefined girl groups and left a memorable mark on music history. With classic hits like "Waterfalls," "No Scrubs" and "Creep," they dominated the airwaves and became a true cultural phenomenon.

Despite their immense success, selling over 65 million records worldwide and receiving numerous awards, the trio faced financial struggles due to a notoriously unfair contract. However, their impact goes far beyond sales and awards. TLC was revolutionary in its unapologetic approach to addressing social issues — from HIV/AIDS awareness to female empowerment. Their blend of bold fashion statements and innovative music videos also set trends that influenced countless artists.

Despite financial woes and personal tragedies, TLC’s resilience and talent secured their place as icons. Check out the ranking of their albums below as REVOLT pays tribute to their remarkable journey and the timeless music that continues to inspire new generations even after the tragic death of Left Eye in 2002.

5. TLC

TLC's 2017 self-titled album was their first release after a 15-year hiatus. Funded by a tremendously successful Kickstarter campaign that raised over $430,000, the album explored themes of love, resilience and empowerment. TLC debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard 200 chart, reflecting the group's ongoing success and loyal fan base. The LP marked T-Boz and Chilli's triumphant return to music, paying tribute to their late bandmate, Left Eye, while carrying on the group's legacy with a fresh sound. It also featured a sole collaboration with Snoop Dogg on the nostalgic single "Way Back."

4. 3D

Full of memorable experiences and milestones, 3D dropped just seven months after Left Eye’s untimely death. The project incorporated the late artist’s contributions, renowned rap lines and vocal tracks in a touching tribute to her legacy. It combined their signature R&B style with popular sounds of the time and sentiments of affection, grief and empowerment. With singles like "Girl Talk" and "Hands Up," 3D debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, and both tracks even received Grammy nominations for Best R&B Performance. These achievements indicated the album's widespread success and the group's prominence in the industry.

3. Ooooooohhh... On The TLC Tip

Their debut offering, Ooooooohhh... On The TLC Tip, marked a groundbreaking moment in ’90s music. Produced by Dallas Austin, Jermaine Dupri and Babyface, among others, the LP combined R&B, Hip Hop and new jack swing, which set the tone for the early ’90s sound. It even received quadruple platinum status after selling over 4 million copies in the U.S. alone. Several of its hit singles, like "Ain't 2 Proud 2 Beg," "Baby-Baby-Baby" and "What About Your Friends," became anthems of the era and highlighted the group's unique style and bold personality. The 15-track LP introduced T-Boz, Left Eye and Chilli to the world, establishing their distinctive personas and setting the stage for influential careers.

2. FanMail

Released in 1999, FanMail was inarguably groundbreaking. In a radical departure from TLC’s prior work, the album pushed the boundaries of R&B with an innovative blend of electronic and futuristic sounds. The change was well-rewarded as the project topped the Billboard 200 and remained there for five weeks. FanMail also explored technological themes, most notably with the album cover art that featured avatars of the trio and in the futuristic music video for "No Scrubs.” The visual reflected the era's growing interest in digital innovation. Reviewers applauded the offering for its original sound and savvy lyrics, which addressed concerns of self-esteem and independence in a catchy, mainstream manner.

1. CrazySexyCool

CrazySexyCool is a revolutionary album that reshaped ’90s R&B. It reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and received a diamond certification from the RIAA for selling over 10 million certified units in the United States. The project’s genre-blending genius resulted in prominent songs like "Creep," "Red Light Special" and "Waterfalls," which delivered a socially aware storyline. The last-mentioned track’s accompanying visuals were also significant as the music video combined captivating subject matter and breathtaking images. CrazySexyCool also created a new benchmark for female empowerment, merging sensual lyrics with varying musical styles that encouraged women to embrace their sexuality and strength.