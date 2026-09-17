Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tay Keith attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

TMZ reports that the Nashville Medical Examiner’s Office determined Tay Keith died from the toxic effects of drugs, including ketamine and mitragynine.

Nicotine and ethanol were also found in his system, and the medical examiner noted mild coronary artery disease.

The reporting does not establish whether Tay Keith was using kratom or how mitragynine entered his system.

New details have emerged about what led to the death of Tay Keith at the age of 29.

According to TMZ, which exclusively reported the findings on Thursday (Sept. 17), the Nashville Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the Grammy-nominated Hip Hop producer died from the toxic effects of drugs, including ketamine and mitragynine, a chemical compound found in kratom. Nicotine and ethanol were also found in his system, and the medical examiner noted that he had mild coronary artery disease.

It remains unclear whether he was using kratom at the time or came into contact with the substance another way.

The new information arrives three months after Tay Keith, born Brytavious Chambers, was found dead in his Nashville apartment. As REVOLT previously reported, Metro Nashville Police discovered the "SICKO MODE" hitmaker during a welfare check on June 18. Authorities said at the time that no foul play was suspected and his cause of death had not yet been determined.

Per TMZ, he was also found surrounded by drug paraphernalia.

Tay Keith helped shape some of Hip Hop’s biggest records

Before his death, Tay Keith had built a career behind records that became fixtures in mainstream rap. He was widely known for his work on Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE,” which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song. Another nomination in the same category followed for his contributions to Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex.”

His production credits stretched across Hip Hop and beyond, with the Memphis native working with artists including Sexyy Red, Beyoncé, Eminem, Cardi B and GloRilla, just to name a few. Tay Keith’s early work with BlocBoy JB also helped fuel his rise, including producing the rapper’s Drake-assisted hit “Look Alive.”

The artist also earned recognition from BMI throughout his career. He was named R&B/Hip Hop Songwriter of the Year in 2018 and Producer of the Year in 2019, 2023 and 2024. In 2025, he shared the organization’s R&B/Hip Hop Songwriter of the Year honor with GloRilla and Mike Dean. Beyond music, Tay Keith completed his college education all while his career was taking off, graduating from Middle Tennessee State University in 2018 with degrees in integrated studies and media management.

His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from collaborators and peers, including NLE Choppa, Key Glock, BlocBoy JB and Hitkidd, as the Hip Hop community reflected on the hitmaker’s impact.