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Key Takeaways

Tay Keith, born Brytavious Chambers, was found dead in his Nashville apartment at age 29 during a welfare check, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected, and his cause of death has not yet been determined.

He earned Grammy nominations and multiple BMI honors for work on records including “SICKO MODE” and “Rich Flex.”

Tay Keith, the Grammy-nominated producer who helped shape some of Hip Hop’s biggest records of the past decade, has died at 29. According to WSMV, Metro Nashville Police confirmed that the Memphis native, born Brytavious Chambers, was found dead in his Martin Street apartment on Thursday (June 18).

Police said Chambers’ body was discovered while officers were conducting a welfare check. “No foul play is suspected,” authorities told the outlet. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Keith became a defining beatsmith of his generation through a run of records that carried his name from Memphis to the top of the charts. He is widely known for co-producing Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE,” the ASTROWORLD standout featuring Drake, Swae Lee, and Big Hawk that earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song. He later received another nomination in the same category for his work on Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex.”

His catalog also included production credits connected to BlocBoy JB, Eminem, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Sexyy Red, GloRilla, and more. Keith’s unmistakable tag became part of modern Hip Hop’s soundtrack, especially as Memphis’ influence continued to spread across rap’s mainstream landscape.

From Memphis to major honors

Keith’s story was also tied to education and entrepreneurship. Middle Tennessee State University previously highlighted how he balanced his rise in music with finishing school, graduating in 2018 with degrees in integrated studies and media management. At the time, he said there “wouldn’t be any point” in going to college if he did not plan to finish, adding that he had his first No. 1 single by his last week of higher learning.

In 2025, Forbes included Drumatized, Keith’s label with Cambrian Strong, on its 30 Under 30 Music list. BMI also recognized his impact over the years, naming him R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriter of the Year in 2018 and Producer of the Year in 2019, 2023 and 2024. In 2025, he shared BMI’s R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriter of the Year honor with GloRilla and Mike Dean after co-writing “First Person Shooter,” “Get It Sexyy,” and “MELTDOWN.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. REVOLT extends its deepest condolences to Tay Keith’s family, friends, collaborators, and fans.