Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tay Keith attends BMI's "How I Wrote That Song" 2024 GRAMMY Awards Edition at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on February 2, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In June 2026, news of the death of Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith at just 29 years old hit Hip Hop culture like a gut punch. The Tennessee native, born BryTavious Chambers, broke through to the mainstream after a meteoric rise that was nothing short of phenomenal. Even as his career was taking off, he continued to focus on his education and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2018 with degrees in Integrated Studies and Media Management. In the years following, his soundscapes — drizzled with 808s, hi-hats, and Memphis swag — littered the charts with hits for the likes of Beyoncé, Eminem, 21 Savage, Future, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Sexyy Red, and many more.

M-Town has a storied musical legacy that includes R&B, soul, and definitely Hip Hop. Tay Keith was nevertheless able to make his own mark on the history of the city that raised him, and changed the course of rap music in the process.

As friends, family, and fans continue to grieve his loss, his musical legacy continues to inspire. The tag he used to brashly denote his production fingerprint, “Tay Keith, f**k these n**gas up,” signals that you are about to hear an infectious beat from a one-of-a-kind talent. In honor of his life and career, check out 10 of his most standout tracks below.

1. BlocBoy JB - “Shoot”

Be clear, the late superproducer and his childhood friend BlocBoy JB had a knack for making viral hits way before the Drake co-sign. “Shoot” is a prime example of what happens when they combined forces for a track. Released way back in 2017, it cemented them both as future stars and helped popularize the eponymous dance, which was even recreated in the popular game Fortnite as the "Hype emote."

2. Drake - “Nonstop”

Drake clearly appreciated the producer's talents, as “Nonstop” appeared on the Toronto rapper’s Scorpion album just a few months after he hopped on BlocBoy JB’s “Look Alive.” Fans and critics alike consider the song a highlight from the 6 God’s fifth album. The charts agreed, as the track peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

3. BlocBoy JB ft. Drake - “Look Alive”

It’s well known that Tay Keith and BlocBoy JB always made magic together, and this was another showcase of it. "Look Alive" was the lead single from JB's Simi mixtape and was a breakthrough hit. The track debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and of course he hit the “Shoot” dance in the video.

4. Metro Boomin ft. 21 Savage - “Don't Come Out The House”

TK always understood the sonic assignment. “Don't Come Out The House” is a collab found on fellow superproducer Metro Boomin’s 2018 debut album, Not All Heroes Wear Capes. On the track, when 21 Savage is utilizing that whisper flow, the moody drums and dark bass portion of the instrumental are courtesy of the Memphis millennial beat maestro.

5. Travis Scott ft. Drake - “SICKO MODE”

The TN-based producer had a habit of contributing standout tracks to projects, and Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD was a worthy recipient. Featuring Drake, Swae Lee, and the late Big Hawk, “SICKO MODE” was one of 2018’s most celebrated songs and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap Song. Notably, despite seven total credited producers, only his memorable tag made it into the song.

6. Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”

“Rich Flex” is the opening track for Drake and 21 Savage’s 2022 collaborative album, Her Loss. Four years after their initial collabs, which made Tay Keith a hot commodity, Drizzy knew a reliable contribution from the Memphis producer was a no-brainer when it comes to setting the mood of a project heavily loaded with star rappers, singers, and producers.

7. Beyoncé - “Before I Let Go”

Frankie Beverly and Maze’s “Before I Let Go” is already a certified classic. Beyoncé did a cover of it for her Homecoming Coachella documentary, and unsurprisingly she did the tune justice. Behind the boards and making sure the musical vibes were also in line — also making it an HBCU party anthem — was the Grammy-nominated producer, of course.

8. Sexyy Red - “Pound Town”

St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red can thank TK for plenty of her success. The pair split the billing on 2023’s “Pound Town,” and the song would go viral on TikTok, launching Sexyy’s career in the process. They reunited again for another one of her biggest hits, "Get It Sexyy."

9. Blac Youngsta ft. Lil Baby & Moneybagg Yo - “I Met Tay Keith First”

While grinding in Memphis, the Billboard mainstay locked in with artists from Yo Gotti’s CMG camp, including Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo. “I Met Tay Keith First” is a tongue-in-cheek title letting the world know the homegrown talent never forgot where he came from and remained a go-to to create a trap rap masterpiece.

10. Aitch and AJ Tracey - “Rain”

It’s all good if this one slipped past your radar, but it’s never too late to get familiar. “Rain” is a song by British rappers Aitch and AJ Tracey dropping grime-style flows over rugged production from Tay Keith. The song was a big enough hit across the pond to earn a Song of the Year nomination at the 2021 Brit Awards.