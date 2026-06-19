Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tay Keith attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Tay Keith was found dead at 29 in his Nashville apartment during a welfare check, and police said no foul play is suspected.

NLE Choppa, Key Glock, BlocBoy JB, and Hitkidd were among the artists who publicly shared tributes.

His production credits include major hits like “Look Alive” and “SICKO MODE,” along with work for Beyoncé, Eminem, 21 Savage, and more.

The Hip Hop community is continuing to mourn Tay Keith after news broke that the Grammy-nominated producer died at age 29. According to reports, Keith, born Brytavious Chambers, was found dead in his Nashville apartment during a welfare check on Thursday (June 18). Police said no foul play is suspected, and his cause of death has not yet been determined.

In the hours that followed, tributes began pouring in from across music and media. NLE Choppa was among those sharing his grief, writing, “You f**ked me up with this one Tay, get yo rest soldier. Speechless.” Key Glock also spoke candidly about the loss, posting, “First my fav rapper now my fav producer :( this shyt unreal.” Producer Gordo, also known as Carnage, kept his message brief but heavy, writing, “Listening to Tay Keith beats all day...”

Others used their posts to reflect on Keith’s role behind the scenes and the kind of person he was away from the spotlight. BlocBoy JB, one of Keith’s earliest collaborators, shared emotional messages on his Instagram Stories after the news surfaced. Fellow producer Hitkidd also paid tribute, while BanBwoi reportedly posted a heartfelt message thanking Keith for being his “first big brother” and saying the loss was the closest death he had ever experienced. Say Cheese's Shawn Cotton, in a video reacting to the news, called Keith a “super producer” and credited him with bringing “a whole new sound to the game,” while describing him as low-key, studio-focused, and deeply dedicated to the craft.

The producer tag that became part of rap history

Tay Keith’s influence reached far beyond one city or one era. After first gaining traction through his work with BlocBoy JB, he became one of the most recognizable producers in rap thanks to explosive records like Drake’s “Look Alive” and Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE.” His tag became instantly familiar, and his production helped shape songs by artists including Beyoncé, Eminem, 21 Savage, Future, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, and Sexyy Red.

Check out other reactions to Keith's unfortunate passing below.