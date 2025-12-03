Image Image Credit Robin Platzer / Contributor via Getty Images and Bryan Bedder / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cam'ron during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 - Baby Phat at Skylight in New York, New York, United States and Rev Run attends the unveiling of the "Building Bounty-ful Bridges" National Arts mural at the Rush Art Gallery on October 28, 2009 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fresh off the Thanksgiving holidays, “Talk With Flee” returned with another episode on Dec. 3, 2025. Host and rapper Cam’ron had plenty to be grateful for, including his interview with Max B crossing one million views, along with a wide range of other topics he broke down.

Throughout the show, Cam’ron revisited running into Rev Run at the airport after failing to turn in a verse he asked for, why people hold such strong love for Big L, and the debate over Air Force 1s supposedly being an “oldhead sneaker.” The Grammy-nominated artist also had a few words for his critics and even offered a small tease of what viewers will see next.

With that said, REVOLT rounded up seven key takeaways from the “Talk With Flee” installment. Check them out below.

1. On why Cam’ron didn’t bring up “old beef” during his Max B interview

First things first, Sen City congratulated Cam’ron on hitting one million views in a day with his Max B interview, noting that getting Ma$e on “Talk With Flee” was “phenomenal in itself.” The “Hey Ma” rapper welcomed the love but also wanted to clear the air about why he avoided certain controversial topics from Biggaveli’s past — not that it really needed explaining.

“I’m not saying anything to get him [into] any new problems. I’m not doing anything to get him sent [back] to the penitentiary, jail, or whatever the case may be,” he said. Max had just come home after 16 years, and as Cam noted, “He’s on five years’ parole, if I’m not mistaken.”

2. On Rev Run giving Cam’ron ‘Krush Groove’ vibes after he forgot to turn in a verse

Rev Run might be a different man today, but when he crossed paths with Cam’ron at the airport after waiting ages for a verse that never came, the Run-DMC legend was in his old-school bag. “He was giving me Krush Groove Run, and he was Reverend Run at the time,” the rapper-slash-host joked. Long story short, Run told him he was “good on that” verse he once wanted.

“He said, ‘Nah, nah, I’m good. I’m actually on the way to meet up with JD — Jermaine Dupri — we gon’ knock s**t out, but we aight,’” Cam shared, remembering how Run turned around and walked off. The rapper didn’t love it at the time, but he admitted, “That was totally my fault, and to this day, I still feel bad about it.”

3. On people loving Big L more when he was dead than while he was alive

Next up, the host and Sen City spoke about Big L, and more specifically, why people get upset whenever Cam brings up the late “Put It On” rapper. As the Dipset alum explained, “A lot of people, they love you more after you pass away than when you were alive, and I think that’s the situation with Big L, as far as his career was concerned.”

“He should’ve got the credit while he was alive,” Cam added. In his opinion, the label Big L was signed to didn’t “do right by him.” He continued, “He came out the same time as Nas, and they was on the same label.”

4. On Cam’ron not knowing how big an artist A$AP Rocky was going to be

It had been a minute since they touched on Dame Dash, but Sen City brought up an earlier interview where the record exec claimed Cam’ron didn’t support A$AP Rocky, even though both artists are from Harlem. “That’s not true,” Killa said. “What I will say is this: I didn’t know how big A$AP was going to be.”

Cam then explained how the music industry was changing, and fashion-wise, artists from Rocky’s generation had a style the older crowd didn't always understand at first. “To say that I didn’t support them, that’s absolutely incorrect. For me to say that I didn’t see the vision is correct,” he explained.

5. On Cam’ron’s “grand finale” with Dame Dash

On the topic of Dame Dash, Cam’ron revealed that the next episode will feature his “grand finale” with the Roc-A-Fella co-founder. “I’m going to write Dame a letter. Next show, I’m gonna show a letter handwritten to Dame, and then I’m done with our relationship forever,” he said. “I wish it didn’t have to be this way, but I’m going to write a letter.”

6. On Air Force 1s being the “oldhead sneakers”

Later in the show, Sen City mentioned people calling Air Force 1s “oldhead sneakers.” That opened the door for Cam’ron to clown him for not wanting to age. “Look, I want to dress my age. Not saying I wanna look like some old n**ga. I wanna still look cool, but I don’t want to look like I’m dressed like I’m 17 or 18,” the S.D.E. rapper said. So yes, he’ll keep buying Air Force 1s regardless of what the younger crowd has to say.

7. On whether Cam’ron enjoys being a CEO or an artist

Last but not least, Cam’ron spoke about whether he preferred being a CEO or an artist in Dipset. “To be totally honest with you, I looked at it as we all kind of [were] learning how to be CEOs or how to be businessmen,” he shared, adding that Dame Dash taught them a great deal once he left Sony. “I thought it was a good time until it wasn’t.”