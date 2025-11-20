Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images, Dave Simpson / Contributor via Getty Images, and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cam'ron speaks on stage during Day 3 of Revolt World 2024, Ma$e performs at JuicyFest at North Harbour Stadium, and Max B attends Max B Welcome Home Dinner Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Max B reflects on his time in prison and how music helped him stay grounded.

He shares how his mindset evolved during incarceration and what motivates him now.

Cam’ron and Ma$e revisit old stories, including Max’s early rap ambitions.

Much like the title suggests, the “Max B speaks” installment of Cam’ron’s “Talk With Flee” centered entirely on Biggaveli, who appeared as a special guest alongside Ma$e. Having known each other for “like 40 years” by the time the episode aired on Nov. 19, 2025, the trio had plenty to catch up on.

Early on, Cam’ron and Max looked back on the moment the Vigilante Season rapper first revealed he wanted to rap. They also revisited Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa’s argument over using Waves as an album title, plus what life behind bars was like. Later on, Mrs. Max B — his longtime girlfriend and then-fiancée — joined in to answer a few questions about how they met and whether she knew who he was.

There’s a lot to break down, so REVOLT rounded up seven key takeaways from the episode. Check them out below and watch the full conversation here!

1. Cam’ron and Ma$e welcome Max B to the show

First things first, Cam’ron and Ma$e welcomed Max onto the show. “Some people know him as the Wave God. Some people know him as Max Biggaveli. Some people know him as the leader of a cult that I can’t even explain,” the “Hey Ma” rapper said. “Me, I know him as my n**ga Charly Rambo personally.”

“Me and these n**gas go back like 40 years,” Max responded while “eating and vibing” alongside the “It Is What It Is” co-hosts.

2. Cam’ron on Max B first telling him he wanted to rap

A few moments later, Cam’ron circled back to the day Max told him he started rapping. “Mind you, I’ve known this n**ga my whole life,” the Harlem native said, before Biggaveli joked that pitching the idea to his “You Gotta Love It” collaborator was “hard to sell.”

“He said, ‘Yo, Cam, man, you know I’m rapping now.’ I’m like, ‘Charly, stop playing. You play too much,’” the rapper-slash-host recalled. Max added, “I gave you a $15 CD. I was like, ‘Yo, listen to this s**t, Flee.’” Cam’ron might not have seen the vision back then, but it’s all water under the bridge now.

3. Max B on Wiz Khalifa and Kanye West’s back-and-forth over ‘Waves’

In 2016, Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa went back and forth over the Chicago lyricist wanting to name his album Waves. Many took issue with the choice, given that Max is known as the Wave God. Long story short, Biggaveli called into “The Breakfast Club” from prison to give Ye his blessing and help defuse the situation.

Max humorously recalled learning about their spat from watching “The Wendy Williams Show” in the box: “I was like, ‘Oh s**t.’” Although he didn’t specifically weigh in on who was right or wrong, the rapper said it was “real hopeful” to see so many people invested. “That s**t was dope as hell,” he added.

Ultimately, West chose The Life of Pablo as the title for his seventh studio album, which did include a song titled “Waves,” and Max appeared on the track “Siiiiiiiiilver Surffffeeeeer Intermission.”

4. Max B on how music kept him “sane” while behind bars

Prison takes a heavy toll on your mind, as Max will be the first to tell anyone. Later in the episode, he reflected on how music and staying committed to his craft helped keep him “sane” while he was locked up. “I done seen n**gas come in there with two or three months [and] start smearing s**t on the wall,” he explained. “God blessed me with that s**t to keep me going. And as I kept devoting to the craft, other s**t would open up in the process.”

5. Max B on his first month in prison

Speaking of being behind bars, Max reflected on what his first month in prison was like — which, as Cam’ron pointed out, was during a period when he still “had the streets on fire.” According to the self-proclaimed Silver Surfer, “All that s**t gets tiring. I just wanted to chill and be treated [like a normal person].” He also remembered inmates trying to rap for him or talk music when he had no interest in “none of that.”



“I’m on straight Rambo time with this s**t. I don’t want to play,” Max told Cam and Ma$e. “I really don’t care about that s**t right now.”

6. Max B on the time he thought Ma$e gave him fake money

A couple of minutes later, Max hilariously remembered the time he thought Ma$e gave him a fake $100 bill. As he recalled, that was around the time they started rolling out the “big face joints,” where Benjamin Franklin’s face was printed larger. “I’m like, ‘Yo, this s**t looks fake as hell.’ I thought it was a coupon,” Max said. “He’s like, ‘Nah, man, this [is] real money man.’ He’s like, ‘Hold it up, Rambo.’”

7. Max B on learning that he could come home early

Max was released from prison after serving nearly 16 years in November 2025, though staying humble, knowing he was coming home early, took some effort. “You gotta stay grounded. You can’t get too excited,” he explained, before joking that the Gemini in him wanted to “brag like a motherf**ker.”