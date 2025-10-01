Image Image Credit KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images and KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cam'ron during 2002 MTV's "Fashionably Loud" and Destiny's Child (Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, & Michelle Williams) at Levi's Superlow Jeans photoshoot Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

During “Talk With Flee,” Cam’ron shared a funny story about not recognizing Destiny’s Child backstage early in his career.

He also explained why he is staying quiet about Dame Dash’s lawsuit and how it affects their relationship.

Shyne appeared on the episode to talk about his tour, upcoming music, and a possible TV project.

Did Lil Wayne leave a bigger mark than Drake? Is Cam’ron really getting into comedy? And what’s the deal with him and Dame Dash? On the "Shyne breaks his silence” episode of “Talk With Flee” from Oct. 1, 2025, the “Oh Boy” hitmaker answered all of that and more.

He opened the show with some words of wisdom from Jade, whom he calls a goddaughter, before getting down to the nitty-gritty. Over the course of the episode, Cam revisited the incident in which he asked Adrien Broner to leave “It Is What It Is” mid-show, reacted to Kanye West lashing out in his new documentary, and shared the story of him not recognizing Destiny’s Child backstage.

There’s a lot to unpack, so we’ve rounded up seven of the biggest moments. Keep scrolling for the takeaways, then check out the full episode here!

1. On his “The Killa Comedy Show”

After giving us countless laughs online — and of course, on “Talk With Flee” — Cam’ron also signed on to take his comedic side to the stage. Early in the episode, the Harlem rapper plugged his “The Killa Comedy Show,” set for Oct. 9, 2025, at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

“It’s going to be crazy,” Cam’ron promised. Alongside the artist himself, the lineup includes comedians Deray Davis, Corey Holcomb, Jay Pharoah, and more, as well as a special performance from FERG.

2. On removing Adrien Broner from “It Is What It Is” mid-show

A few weeks prior, Cam’ron had to remove Adrien Broner from “It Is What It Is” after the boxer repeatedly disrespected his co-host, Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson. Some applauded how the “Hey Ma” hitmaker handled it. Others didn’t, but for him, that’s nothing new. “People still talking about [that]?” he joked. “They’ll find a way to blame me for anything. I don’t care what it is, they will find a way.”

For anyone expecting him to revisit the whole ordeal, Cam isn’t entertaining it. Instead, he encouraged viewers to go watch last week’s episode to find out “how and why” he handled the situation the way he did. “I ain’t diggin’ back into it,” Killa said. “What happened [is] what happened.”

3. On Dame Dash threatening to sue him for defamation

In an Instagram video shared on Sept. 21, 2025, Dame Dash called for a truce with 50 Cent and Cam’ron. Ironically, just two days earlier, he reportedly filed a $300 million lawsuit against the latter seeking damages for defamation, harassment, and more. When Sen City asked Cam if he would accept the olive branch, the rapper was almost at a loss for words.

“I don’t have nothing bad to say or nothing good to say. I don’t have nothing to say ‘cause once you call the lawyers, I don’t know what I can say after that,” Cam explained. He did add, though, that he spoke with 50 Cent and they’re “on the same page,” so whatever Fif said about the situation goes for him too.

4. On him not recognizing Destiny’s Child

Working with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland and not recognizing them is pretty crazy, but according to Cam'ron, Destiny’s Child weren't quite megastars when they crossed paths. The legendary group recorded the hook for “Do It Again” off Cam’s sophomore album, S.D.E., but unfortunately, he wasn’t in the studio that day. A little over a month later, he ran into them backstage at a show in Virginia.

“I didn’t know it was Kelly and Beyoncé,” he admitted, explaining he’d only seen them once before that encounter. “This wasn’t Destiny’s Child like, super-duper Destiny’s Child yet.” He continued, “They was like, ‘Yo, Cam, you like that song we did for you?’ I’m like, ‘Huh?’” The rapper also revealed that Jim Jones was standing behind the singers, desperately trying to clue him in.

Long story short, Cam “felt like s**t” once he realized, but the group eventually got over it.

5. On why Lil Wayne had a bigger impact than Drake, in his opinion

Who’s had the bigger impact, Lil Wayne or Drake? Cam’ron may be a little biased since he worked with the New Orleans native on “Touch It or Not,” but he acknowledged that we probably wouldn’t have one without the other. “You don’t get Drake without Wayne,” Cam said. “What Drake did with that Wayne co-sign, he made magic. He went on a terrific run.”

Cam also pointed out that much of the younger generation isn’t “old enough to know” what Wayne brought to the game: “From 14 years old to now, he’s still doing sold-out concerts.”

6. On Kanye West’s outburst on “Saturday Night Live” in ‘In Whose Name?’

In September, Kanye West’s In Whose Name? hit theaters worldwide. The nearly two-hour opus documented his mental health struggles, including a few moments of him lashing out on “SNL,” at his then-wife Kim Kardashian, and even her mother, Kris Jenner. “That was a hell of an outburst. I seen the n**ga screaming, then I seen the n**ga doing some wild s**t on ‘Saturday Night Live,’” Cam’ron reacted.

“I used to think he was pump-faking,” he said of Ye’s mental issues. “Whatever he got going on just come out.”

7. Shyne on his tour and music comeback

Elsewhere in the episode, Cam’ron welcomed Shyne to the show. The two chopped it up about the Belize rapper’s 25th anniversary tour for his self-titled debut, along with the music he's been working on. The “Bad Boyz” artist revealed the trek’s first stop is going to be in New York City, where he’s planning to bring out Killa and Ma$e.

“We’re going to work on that, and then we are gonna do two more albums because we have a TV series,” Shyne explained. “I’m going to do something similar to ‘Narcos,’ ‘Powers,’ ‘BMF,’ but what I wanna do is I wanna create new music for the TV series.”