T-Boz thinks it may be time that Ruth’s Chris re-trains its employees on how to treat patrons after a frustrating dining experience.

The TLC singer addressed her grievances regarding being spoken to inappropriately while at one of the restaurant’s locations in North Brook Township, North Carolina. She rehashed the details in a carousel of videos posted on Instagram on Saturday (Aug. 31).

The Atlanta native first began by explaining that she had been traveling all day and that she was still in comfortable attire, which included a T-shirt and black hat. T-Boz also shared that she and her party’s first issue was that they were not greeted upon entry, and then 20 minutes after being seated and placing orders, a manager approached them.

“She says that I have to take off my hat,” recalled T-Boz. She refused to do so and was told that she and her group would have to move the bar area, something she was ultimately willing to do. But before leaving their table, the four-time Grammy Award-winner noticed two Black men, also in casual wear and hats, were seated behind her and allowed to finish their meals. When the singer asked why the other guests were allowed to remain seated, she was informed that the men had also been told to move according to house rules.

“My thing is, I don’t have a problem with rules, following it, whatever, but it’s how you do things, too,” explained the “No Scrubs” songstress. Her encounter with the employee further derailed when T-Boz pointed out that multiple staff members saw her hat but did not request she remove it before entering the dining area. “If somebody would have said that, we would have went and did it in the first place,” she said.

Furthermore, the ATL actress stated that unlike the two men seated nearby, she and her party were not shown the same grace and allowed to enjoy their meal at their table. Instead, they were guided to the bar where no seating was available.

“Everybody’s crew looks like [they're] seated in massa’s section,” she added in a third video, where she rhetorically asked, “Why [are] all the Black people sitting in this section?” As her recollection of the disastrous outing concluded, she stated, “My whole thing is everybody said they felt some weird vibes at this Ruth's Chris, so it seems like all the employees need a little taking to even the ones running it ‘cause they ain’t running it right, honey.”

Nevertheless, T-Boz said she and her crew left without eating and that many of the individuals felt “racially profiled.” Watch her tell the full story below.