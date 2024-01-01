Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Dec. 30), SZA revealed that an updated version of SOS Deluxe: LANA will be delivered in the new year. “Just got word [that] all updated mixes and new songs will be added Jan. 6 when the label comes back from holiday,” she wrote on Twitter. “Sorry they can’t do it any sooner. Just wanted to keep y’all in the loop. Thank y'all for your patience.”

Released earlier this month, the expanded edition of SZA’s acclaimed sophomore LP featured high-profile collaborations with Lil Yachty, Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, and Kendrick Lamar, the last of whom appeared on the standout track “30 for 30.” It also propelled SOS back to the top of the Billboard 200 for the 11th nonconsecutive week.

LANA notably faced slight delays, including a short pushback on its release day. A few days later, SZA told fans that some changes needed to be made to the soulful body of work. “After listening [with] a clear mind, I’m switching some mixes out when I add stuff on Christmas,” she tweeted. “This means nothing to you but had to say it for me. Who knows? You might notice.”

Hype surrounding said updates increased after SZA teased three tracks – “Take You Down,” “PSA,” and “Open Arms” – in a text exchange with her longtime manager, Terrence “Punch” Henderson. According to reports, she and the TDE executive have since parted ways. “Nothing to celebrate. The end of an era. I wish him the best, whatever his choices may be,” SZA stated on Instagram. Despite her remarks, however, Punch reaffirmed his managerial position with the “Kill Bill” star in his Twitter bio, making the true status of their professional relationship unclear. “I manage SZA… TDE is the Family. RespecttheARtFOrM,” his bio states as of today.

2025 looks to be a huge year for SZA. This April, she and Lamar will kick off their “Grand National Tour,” which is set to run until June. Additionally, she’ll be making her official acting debut in the buddy comedy One of Them Days alongside Keke Palmer. “[She] is the most talented person I’ve ever met... No funny s**t,” she expressed about her co-star. “Kinda scary, but also inspiring... Not actually sure she’s human.”