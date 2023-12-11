Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Nov. 14), British Vogue unveiled its December 2024 issue with none other than SZA. She spoke to the publication about a variety of topics, including her Glastonbury performance, health issues, and much more. The feature also contained quotes from the likes of frequent collaborator Kendrick Lamar and TDE President Punch.

At one point in the interview, SZA became candid about her decision to get a Brazilian butt lift. “I’m so mad I did that s**t. I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid. But who gives a f**k?” she said. “I have other s**t that I need to work on about myself. I need to get my f**king mental health together. Not to say you can’t do those things simultaneously. [It’s] just, for me, I realize wherever you go, there you’ll be.”

With that said, she made it clear that she does not regret having the procedure. “I love my butt. Don’t get me wrong. My booty looks nice,” she stated. “And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much... I don’t know, sometimes natural, but I don’t even care. It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it."

Near the end of the cover story, it was revealed that SZA will be releasing two projects this fall – a deluxe edition of the triple-platinum powerhouse SOS and its long-awaited follow-up, Lana. “I think I am making music from a more beautiful place. From a more possible place versus a more angsty place,” she explained about the creation of her highly anticipated third album. “I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. [There's] s**t that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point, piece by piece. My music is shifting [and] because of that, the lighter I get.”