SZA was either thinking out loud or looking to be entertained by fans reacting to her latest tweet about the future of her music career. On Saturday (Jan. 4), the four-time Grammy Award winner wrote, “To fulfill my last [two] album requirements, I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music [and] get outta here. Then go be a farmer [and] donate the produce to underserved communities.”

Twitter users were blocked from responding en masse to the post; still, several found a workaround by quote-tweeting the message so that she could see their reactions. “Hit that Kelis move. Love it. We need more farms and fresh food. And we need more peaceful music,” one supporter wrote. “Milkshake” singer Kelis moved her family to a remote farm in California, where she regularly shares farming tips, her bountiful harvests and animals on social media.

Another user suggested, “Just write me something as beautiful as ‘ICE.MOON’/ ‘Sweet November’/ ‘Castles’ on that children’s album, and I’ll shut my mouth and let you retire to your farm in peace, Solana.” A third person noted that, “the Diana [Ross], Madonna, Cher, etc. era of pop divas going until they drop is officially ending. The millennial girls are all doing early retirement.” However, a fourth fan warned SZA, “Don’t you dare retire. You spoiled us so d**n much that I wouldn’t know what to do if you wouldn’t make music no more."

The R&B princess of Top Dawg Entertainment never followed up with additional context to her tweet, so supporters will have to wait in suspense to see what comes of her final act. However, in the meantime, she has already promised that an updated edition of SOS Deluxe: LANA will be released with new mixes this month.

The sophomore effort features 38 tracks and was rolled out on Dec. 20 of last year. Among the songs that have been wildly popular among listeners is the “30 for 30” ballad with Kendrick Lamar. The public's reception even generated a demand for the two artists to take their collaborations to the next level with a full-length project.

In April, the duo will hit the road in support of "The Grand National Tour." The stadium concerts will see SZA and Lamar make 20 stops across the U.S. by the time the tour wraps in mid-June.