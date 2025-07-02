Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Those waiting intently for previously announced additions to SZA’s LANA project received some positive news on Friday (Feb. 7). The singer’s official website revealed that “new songs [are] coming.” Under that announcement lay a date and time: Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. ET, 30 minutes after the scheduled start of Super Bowl LIX. As widely reported, SZA will join Kendrick Lamar for that event’s highly anticipated halftime show.

LANA — the deluxe upgrade of 2022’s SOS — endured more than a few delays prior to its December 2024 arrival. Mere days after its release, the Top Dawg Entertainment frontrunner promised updates to the record “after listening [with] a clear mind.” At the time she wrote on X, “I’m switching some mixes out when I add stuff on Christmas. This means nothing to you but had to say it for me. Who knows? You might notice.”

In January, SZA took her supporters to task after they expressed impatience over the lack of promised updates. “I shoulda never tried to give y'all what [you] asked for. It wasn’t professional. It was kindness and a willingness to appease [you] lunatics,” she said. “N**gas not bullying me. I don’t work for anyone but myself and God. I give so much to my fans energetically in person and online. If n**gas wanna act disgusting, that’s on them.”

In that same month, the “Kill Bill” talent raised eyebrows regarding her TDE contract. “To fulfill my last [two] album requirements, I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music [and] get outta here,” she stated on social media. “Then [I'll] go be a farmer [and] donate the produce to underserved communities.”

Following the Super Bowl, SZA and Lamar will embark on the “Grand National Tour.” The North American run kicks off in April and will make over 20 stops before coming to a close in June.