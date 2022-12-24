Image Image Credit Mike Coppola/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Feb. 6), Kendrick Lamar opened up about the chart-topping “Not Like Us” ahead of his highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX halftime show performance this Sunday (Feb. 9). Notably, he walked out to the five-time Grammy winner, a fiery diss track aimed at Drake, before beginning his livestreamed sit-down with Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis and Ebro Darden.

During the interview, Lamar reflected on the song’s creation, which included a period of trial and error. Despite any controversy surrounding it, he expressed his appreciation for the support the song received. “I love to see that it gets recognition,” he stated to the crowd.

Image Image Credit Sean Gardner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ebro Darden, Nadeska Alexis and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Addressing his overall approach to the Drake feud and his iconic 2024 run, the Compton emcee highlighted his fierceness and the importance of keeping Hip Hop’s essence alive. “My intent from day one was to keep the nature of it as a sport,” he explained. “I think a lot of people [were] putting rap to the back. You didn’t see that grit. You didn’t see that bite anymore.”

He further made it clear that his artistry has always been rooted in the culture’s competitive nature – especially the battle rap world. “I don’t care how motherf**kas look at it as far as, like, a collaborative effort,” he expressed. “I still watch Smack/URL, from Murda Mook to [Loaded] Lux to Tay Roc. My bro, Daylyt. This [has] always been the core definition of who I am.”

Image Image Credit Sean Gardner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ebro Darden, Nadeska Alexis and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Michael Owens/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

He also touched on a couple of standouts from his surprise sixth album, GNX. “I know the... meanest and most aggressive individuals, but they can’t express themselves the way they want to, so they resort to other things,” he shared. “But I have the tools necessary to communicate it effectively. I gotta make records for them. I gotta make ‘man at the garden’ for them. I gotta make ‘reincarnated’ for them because they feel that way, but they cannot project it.”

When asked what fans can expect from his halftime set, Lamar offered a glimpse into his creative approach. “Storytelling,” he stated. “I’ve always been very open about storytelling through all my catalogue and my history of music. And I’ve always had a passion about bringing that on whatever stage I’m on.”