Following a brief period as a Yeezy.com exclusive, Kanye West’s second sit-down for Justin Laboy’s “The Download” series premiered on YouTube late Tuesday (Feb. 4). The discussion spanned a range of subjects, including West’s views on rap beefs, mental health and more.

Addressing the art of lyrical warfare, Ye asserted that most rappers would stand no chance against Kendrick Lamar in a battle. “If you rap against Kendrick, you will lose,” he declared before likening the Compton lyricist’s prowess to an unstoppable move in Street Fighter. “You get like a Chun-Li [character], you get a certain kick, and no matter what, you can’t beat that thing.”

He also referenced Joe Budden’s viral comment regarding the GNX creator. “[He] said, ‘Never rap against Kendrick Lamar,’” Ye recalled. “If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, it’s a difficult task, but perhaps there’s something. I’m a psycho genius, so it could be...” Laboy reinforced the sentiment. “There you have it: Do not rap against Kendrick Lamar,” the host stated, prompting Ye to add, “Unless you’re a psycho genius like me.”

Naturally, the conversation moved to the pgLang frontman’s back-and-forth with Drake, which continues to dominate headlines almost a full year after it began. “‘Man, you killed my nemesis!’ Where’s the movies if it ain’t no Drake?” the DONDA artist joked. “Or at least he took him down for a little bit. You know in superhero films where one of the characters, like Wolverine or [someone], just goes away for a couple films?” Despite acknowledging Drake’s defeat, Mr. West remained confident in the Canadian artist’s ability to stage a comeback and drew a comparison to an NBA great. “You can’t ever count out Steph Curry. That man might get 200 points in one song,” he quipped.

Beyond music, Ye made a striking revelation about his highly publicized bipolar diagnosis. He claimed he was misidentified and credited his wife, Bianca Censori, for encouraging him to seek a second opinion. “I went to this doctor... who worked with Justin Bieber,” he shared. “Come to find out, it’s really a case of autism that I have.” He elaborated on how this realization shaped his past actions and decisions and admitted that, when pressured, his instinct is to resist. “I’ll do it the opposite way,” he explained before citing his findings as the reason why he chose to stop taking bipolar medication.