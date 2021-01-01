Image Image Credit Arnold Jerocki/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Back in October 2024, Kanye West kicked off his new album campaign by sharing artwork for BULLY, which will be his first official solo LP since 2021’s Donda. Since then, the Chicago star has been gradually returning to the surface with random social media snaps and in-studio teasers that provide a taste of what he’s been working on.

On Wednesday (Jan. 29), Ye dropped off a trailer for an upcoming interview on Justin Laboy’s “The Download” series. While not much is revealed in the short clip, shots of the two laughing inexplicably were more than enough to get fans excited for the sit-down. As the caption stated, the interview will go live on Yeezy.com this Sunday (Feb. 2).

Ye had much to say during his first appearance on “The Download,” which took place shortly after the release of Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That.” In the bizarre exchange, he shared his own remix of the track, complete with disses aimed at Drake and J. Cole. He also discussed his VULTURES series with Ty Dolla Sign and provided bold takes on the rap industry as a whole.

As REVOLT previously reported, Ye gave plenty of credit to his daughter, North West, for reviving his love of music. “She asked me to make beats for her,” he explained on Instagram. “I got back on the [Advanced Sampling Recorder to make] chopped-up beats for her album.” He also stated that he “chopped every beat with my bare hand for BULLY.”

In another now-deleted post, he declared himself “the GOAT of all GOATs of any GOAT that was ever created.” “Your favorite GOAT’s favorite GOAT. Your dad’s dad. Tell your mom you got a new dad,” he expressed. “They told you I was dead broke [and] cloned. Do this sound like a clone? I don’t take advice; I give it. I do and say what the f**k I wanna say when I wanna say [it], how I wanna say [it]. Whenever I wanna say it.”