Kanye West continues to increase his output on Instagram following an extended hiatus from the platform. On Tuesday (Jan. 14), he decided to remind his followers why he’s the greatest of all time in any category.

“Raps, beats, albums, clothes, prophecy, choir, shoes, money, posts, tweets, awards, award speeches... The GOAT of all GOATs of any GOAT that was ever created,” Ye declared alongside a picture of a literal mountain goat. “Your favorite GOAT’s favorite GOAT. Your dad’s dad. Tell your mom you got a new dad... They told you I was dead broke [and] cloned. Do this sound like a clone? I don’t take advice, I give it. I do and say what the f**k I wanna say when I wanna say [it], how I wanna say [it]. whenever I wanna say it.”

He continued by making a clever callback to a classic acceptance speech before directing everyone to his website. “Everybody wanted to know what would happen if Ye never got money again,” he claimed. “I guess we’ll never f**king know. We’ll never, ever, ever f**king know. I’m rich forever and ever in every lifetime.” In a separate post, the Chicago icon extended a diss to all his competitors, stating, “To be specific, any brand other than Yeezy, f**k you. Close your dirty-a** laptops.”

As REVOLT previously reported, IG served as a soundboard for another recent rant regarding adidas and what Ye felt were shady business tactics. He claimed that the apparel giant that was once his partner was actively pushing users to their homepage using his brand’s name.

“When you google Yeezy.com, the adidas site comes before the Yeezy site. Members at adidas, stop doing this. Stop doing your moves to hold me back. Our partnership is done,” he expressed. “You’re a $60 billion company that froze my accounts. Now, I’m back on my feet (no pun intended) and I’m not going to stand for this (no pun again). I did phenomenal work for you guys, and because I stood up for myself, y'all tried to intimidate and oppress me.”