Kanye West is back on social media, and – as expected – he has plenty to say in 2025. On Tuesday (Jan. 7), the controversial talent shared a lengthy message to adidas, a company who he felt is trying to undermine his business with shady tactics.

“When you google Yeezy.com, the adidas site comes before the Yeezy site. Members at adidas, stop doing this. Stop doing your moves to hold me back. Our partnership is done,” he wrote in a fiery rant. “You’re a $60 billion company that froze my accounts. Now, I’m back on my feet (no pun intended) and I’m not going to stand for this (no pun again). I did phenomenal work for you guys, and because I stood up for myself, y'all tried to intimidate and oppress me. Everyone remembers I had major issues with adidas because of design theft and oppression before ‘the tweet.’”

In the middle of the lengthy caption, he appeared to take an additional shot at Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo, who was hired by adidas as the global head of its basketball division in 2020. “Y’all know Jerry was corny and disloyal for doing work with adidas after the way they handled things. I still showed up to his show that was a copy of my Hollywood Bowl show being the so-called bigger man, but I’m never doing that again for no one,” Ye expressed. “It’s Yeezy over everything.”

Ye continued by calling out individuals who used him to promote their own brands, claiming that “they never wanted to truly work for the king.” The Chicago star also mentioned that Yeezy.com made $100 million in just six months in 2024 and pointed out the affordability of his products compared to marked-up luxury fashion. “The Yeezy $20 price is burning the game to the ground, leaving only Yeezy left,” he claimed. Ye closed by confirming his independence and future plans, adding that he’s “been working on 10 other styles for the past two years.” “It’s Yeezy for the people. Everything else was in the way,” he declared.