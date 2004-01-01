Image Image Credit Gilbert Carrasquillo/Contributor via Getty Images and Gotham/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West and North West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Anticipation is high for Kanye West’s next album, BULLY, which was first announced in September 2024. Subsequent clips on social media suggested that the release will mark a return to the Chicago star’s earlier production styles.

In a Tuesday (Jan. 21) Instagram post, Ye revealed that, not only is he working on some new heat for his daughter, North West, she has also become a major inspiration behind his overall creative approach. “This little girl made me love music again,” he captioned a black-and-white image of North in the studio. “She asked me to make beats for her. I got back on the [Advanced Sampling Recorder to make] chopped-up beats for her album.” He also stated that he “chopped every beat with my bare hand for BULLY.”

As REVOLT previously reported, North shared some information on her upcoming body of work while at a Phoenix listening session for Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s VULTURES 2. “I’ve been working on an album, and it is called Elementary School Dropout,” she told the excited crowd. The title is a nod to her father’s own debut, 2004’s The College Dropout, which earned universal acclaim and helped spark the resurgence of socially conscious Hip Hop. North’s raps took center stage throughout the well-received VULTURES series on the standouts “TALKING” and “BOMB,” the latter of which saw her effortlessly switching from English to Japanese.

During a run-in with TMZ, entertainment insider and family friend Justin Laboy unveiled additional details about Elementary School Dropout. “Everybody’s excited. I mean, Ye’s putting everything, all chips in on her – [the] production [and the] best engineers,” he expressed. “I think she’s got it. Plus, she just naturally loves it. It’s like genetics or something. She’s doing, like, 10 freestyles a day. She got her friends on the record. She’s putting the songs together.”