On Tuesday (March 12), TMZ caught up with Justin Laboy at LAX, where he spoke about North West's appearance on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's joint album. "She really got a hit. [She] might have the best song on VULTURES 1 already," he stated, referring to the LP standout cut "TALKING." "I know she's gonna be on VULTURES 2, and that album's gonna be a classic. North's a star."

Laboy also gave TMZ some details on North's recently announced debut project, Elementary School Dropout. "Everybody's excited. I mean, Ye's putting everything, all chips in on her -- [the] production [and the] best engineers. I think she’s got it. Plus, she just naturally loves it," he said. "It's like genetics or something. She's doing, like, 10 freestyles a day. She got her friends on the record. She's putting the songs together."

As REVOLT previously reported, North revealed that she was working on her first full-length body of work during a listening session for VULTURES 2 in Phoenix, AZ. The title of the project is an ode to her father's breakout album, The College Dropout.

North's not just working on music, either. Back in January, it was revealed that she joined the voice cast of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which is expected to hit theaters in October. Serena Williams, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Rel Howery, and North's mother, Kim Kardashian, were also confirmed for the animated film.

In a 2023 interview with i-D Magazine, North made it clear that she's looking to take on a variety of positions in life, including "a basketball player [and] a rapper." "When I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side,” she told the publication. “When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs to make money to buy art supplies because everything around here is so expensive. So, a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. One day, I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”