On Sunday (March 10), Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign held a listening event for their VULTURES 2 project, which is set to contain collaborations alongside Future, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Project Pat, Don Toliver, and 070 Shake. During the Phoenix, AZ celebration, North West appeared alongside her father to deliver an announcement.

"I've been working on an album," she said to cheers from the crowd, as seen in a fan-recorded clip. "And it is called Elementary School Dropout." The title is a clever play on Ye's iconic 2004 debut, The College Dropout.

Fans first received a taste of North's musical artistry via her appearance on the VULTURES 1 standout "TALKING." "I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year, it's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie, don't try to test me, it's gonna get messy," she rapped on the infectious cut, which Ye produced alongside DJ Camper, James Blake, Edsclusive, Swizz Beatz, and No I.D. Whether or not she will contribute to VULTURES 2 is yet to be seen.

Over the past couple of weeks, Ye has taken to providing a fan account with updates on VULTURES 2, the second installment of a previously announced trilogy. According to screenshots shared by user yefanatics, the Chicago talent appeared to confirm that the upcoming release won't be added to streaming platforms while citing recent comments by Blake about the devaluation of music (above). Instead, Ye intends to sell the body of work on yeezy.com for $20. There’s been no other information on when VULTURES 2 will be released or if it will in fact only be available via the aforementioned website.

VULTURES 1 made landfall back in February with 16 songs and additional assists from Freddie Gibbs, YG, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, and more. Despite being taken down multiple times, the joint LP still landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for two consecutive weeks.