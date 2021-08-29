Image Image Credit Matthias Nareyek/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Recently, rumors arose regarding a new solo album from Kanye West. On Wednesday (Oct. 23), the Chicago talent confirmed that BULLY is officially on the way. In an Instagram post, he shared the official artwork, which was created by Daidō Moriyama.

As Rap-Up reported, Kanye West announced his first solo album since DONDA in 2021 via a preview of his unreleased single “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST.” The new album does not yet have a release date but will be titled BULLY. In the past few months, Ye traveled the globe with Ty Dolla Sign for shows in Asia and Europe. During a performance in China, the Chicago wonderkid stated, “Never trust the words ‘Coming soon’ and ‘Kanye West album’ in the same sentence.” Together, the duo blessed fans with two installments of their VULTURES project.

The father of four’s tenth studio album DONDA was released in 2021, complete with numerous high-profile artists and blends multiple genres including Hip Hop, gospel and pop. Named after his late mother, it notably contains no profanity.

Thematically, DONDA explores West's faith, family relationships and his separation from Kim Kardashian. The production style ranges from minimalist to maximalist approaches.

Despite mixed critical reviews, particularly regarding its length, the album achieved remarkable commercial success. Fans will find out if their favorite songs, artists and groups will have a chance at winning on music’s biggest night when nominations are announced Nov. 8. Eligible musicians and media companies were allotted a month-long window from July 17 through August 30 to submit projects into two rounds of voting — one to determine category placements and a second to decide the winners. Earlier this month, West revealed his submissions for Grammy considerations in an Instagram Story post: VULTURES for Album of the Year and Rap Album of the Year, and “Carnival” for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.