Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kanye West has added his and Ty Dolla Sign’s names as contenders in the large pool of artists vying for Grammy nominations. The 67th award show will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Fans will find out if their favorite songs, artists and groups will have a chance at winning on music’s biggest night when nominations are announced Nov. 8. Eligible musicians and media companies were allotted a month-long window from July 17 through August 30 to submit projects into two rounds of voting — one to determine category placements and a second to decide the winners.

On Saturday (Oct. 12), just before midnight, West revealed his submissions for Grammy considerations in an Instagram Story post: Vultures 1 for Album of the Year and Rap Album of the Year, and “Carnival” for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

A victory in a single category would mark Ty’s first time earning the coveted gold-gilded gramophone statue. Thus far, he has earned five nominations throughout his career. West, on the other hand, is tied with JAY-Z as it pertains to wins. Both men have racked up 24 trophies. The acclaimed producer has been nominated a total of 75 times, though that number could change in the coming weeks. Nominations aside, West’s attendance at the award ceremony would be a spectacle of its own after the Recording Academy rescinded his invitation to perform in 2022. He won twice that night but was not present to accept the honors.

This year Ty and the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper released VULTURES 1 in February and VULTURES 2 in August. The two installments of the trilogy, respectively, debuted at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the Billboard 200 chart. Details about the third collaborative album remain unknown.

However, West is currently working on a new solo effort titled BULLY. He held a listening event at Wuyuan River Stadium in Haikou, China, in late September, where he played a previously unheard Donda 2 leftover “Beauty and the Beast” as well as a song called “Preacher Man” and updated versions of “Jail” and “530.”