On Sunday (Aug. 25), Kid Cudi engaged with fans on Twitter while waiting for his flight. At one point during the hourslong exchange, user godkingplus complimented the artist for his appearance on "GUN TO MY HEAD," a standout from the digital deluxe edition of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's VULTURES 2. "It's tasty. Hope Ye drops that one day," Cudi tweeted in response. Fans quickly clued him in on the website-exclusive release, and the news was met with surprise by the Cleveland star.

"Where? I wanna hear. I forgot what it sounds like," he wrote with a laughing emoji. "I only heard it once since I recorded it when he played it that one time at the listening event." Presumably, the former G.O.O.D. Music signee was referring to when he publicly reunited with his former boss in Las Vegas back in 2023. "What da h**l is he doin'? Haha... I'ma talk to him," Cudi added before promising to help get the song on streaming platforms.

As REVOLT previously reported, the Man on the Moon: The End of Day talent opened up about reconciling with Ye after a highly publicized falling out some years prior. "It’s like friendships. Really, it’s beyond friendship. It’s about when it’s brotherly, sisterly s**t, family s**t. It’s just a little bit more complicated,” he explained in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "And siblings hurt you the most. So you go through things, but family is always there. You don’t give up on family."

Cudi continued, "[Ye’s] said some things that he might not be able to come back from in a lot of realms, in a lot of spaces, from certain people. But we grow, and I pray for him, and that’s my brother. And the reason why we became cool again is because he apologized to me, and it was sincere."