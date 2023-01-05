Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kid Cudi Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bad news for Kid Cudi fans. Today (April 24), the Cleveland talent hopped on Twitter to reveal that, due to injuring his foot at the 2024 Coachella Festival, he'll have to cancel his highly anticipated "INSANO WORLD TOUR."

“Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus. I’m headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time," he wrote. "We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting back out there in top shape to rage with you all. There’s just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100 percent. The injury is much more serious than I thought. Anyone who bought tickets will get a full refund. You’ll get an email soon.”

The message continued, "We will get back with new tour dates as soon as possible, and I can't wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do. I'm so sorry, fam, and I love you all so much. Thanks for the endless love and support. I'm really disappointed, as I'm sure you guys are, too, but I will be back."

Cudi's "INSANO WORLD TOUR" was set to kick off at the end of June and would have continued throughout the United States and Canada until the end of August. Pusha T, Jaden, and EARTHGANG were also confirmed as supporting acts.

As REVOLT previously reported, the G.O.O.D. Music alum took to the stage during Coachella on Sunday (April 21). Midway through his set, he attempted to get closer to his fans by jumping down to the press pit. Upon landing, he immediately buckled and rolled around in clear pain. "Never broken a bone before, so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank you all for [your] concerns and well wishes! I love y'all, man," he said shortly after the unfortunate incident. "I heard y'all [were] still raging when I was offstage. Made me smile big."