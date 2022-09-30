Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kid Cudi Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (April 21), Kid Cudi appeared for the final night of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Unfortunately, the Cleveland star took a spill after trying to jump from the stage to the photo pit in order to get closer to his fans. In a fan-recorded video, he could be seen rolling in pain after landing.

"Hey, guys, so I broke my foot today at the show," Cudi revealed in a Twitter message earlier today (April 22). "Just leaving the hospital. Never broken a bone before, so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank you all for [your] concerns and well wishes! I love y'all, man. I heard y'all [were] still raging when I was offstage. Made me smile big."

Some time later, Cudi returned to Twitter with a video update. "S**t got real yesterday. This is what happens when a 40-year-old man tries to prance around offstage like he's 26 -- like he used to do back in the day," he humorously explained. "I learned a valuable lesson. No more prancing around [and] jumping off stages. I'm hoping that I'll be healed up in time for tour. That's the plan. I don't wanna let you guys down."

As REVOLT previously reported, Cudi shared the North American and European dates for his "INSANO WORLD TOUR" back in March. The first leg kicks off at the end of June and will continue throughout the United States and Canada until the end of August. Pusha T, Jaden, and EARTHGANG will also be joining along as opening acts.

The tour will be in support of Cudi's ninth studio LP, INSANO, which consisted of 21 songs and a couple of assists from Travis Scott and Pharrell Williams. In February, he released a deluxe, INSANO (NITRO MEGA), which added 18 more songs and collaborations with artists including Wiz Khalifa, Pusha T, Lil Yachty, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone and more.