Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Following a series of delays dating back to the spring, Kanye West -- currently known as “Ye” -- and Ty Dolla $ign have finally unleashed VULTURES 2. The 16-track project appeared online via yeezy.com and other streaming platforms early Saturday (Aug. 3), a day later than its most recently teased release date.

Among the album’s guests are Young Thug, Future, 070 Shake, Kodak Black, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, as well as West’s daughters, North and Chicago. North previously made her rap debut as “Miss Westie” when she was featured on “You Don’t Want (North Interlude)” on Vultures. The collaborative body of work became available for listeners in February, and soon after, the two artists began teasing that a follow-up effort was already on the way. The project secured the top spot on the Billboard Hot 200 chart when it debuted. One of its standout tracks is “CARNIVAL,” featuring assists from Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid.

From early this year to today, multiple dates, including one in March and another in May, garnered renewed attention for VULTURES 2. In June, Ty Dolla $ign spoke with Billboard about the then-impending release. “We got all the songs. Basically, it’s just like, ‘How can we get it there? How can we go bigger than the first album?’” he told the outlet. “Certain people will probably expect you to just do the same exact sound. But that sound’s already out,” he added.

The lengthy track list includes “SLIDE,” “RIVER,” AND “TIME MOVING SLOW,” all of which have been used to build anticipation for the project. West and Ty have two album listening experiences scheduled this month for the project. The first is set for Aug. 23 in Korea and the second for Aug. 25 in Taiwan. It is unclear if the duo has plans to release a third installment.

Prior to joining forces, West's last studio effort was 2022's Donda. The first edition of the album was released in 2021, featuring JAY-Z on the track titled "JAIL." Ty's most recent solo project is Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The 25-song LP saw guest appearances from Gunna, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, Quavo, and Post Malone, to name a few. It debuted at the No. 4 spot on the Billboard Hot 200 chart.