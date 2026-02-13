Image Image Credit Official artwork for “DoveSoar” Image Alt SwayvoTwain’s single cover for “DoveSoar” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

SwayvoTwain is giving “DoveSoar” a new runway. The emotional tribute record, first released in December 2025, received a re-release on Friday (Feb. 13), backed by 440 Artists, Offscript Worldwide’s music division. Put simply, it’s a fresh push for a song that plays like a turning point for the Columbia, South Carolina-bred artist.

On “DoveSoar,” Swayvo writes from the middle of loss, reaching for faith and steady ground while speaking directly to the parents he’s still learning to live without — R&B icons Angie Stone and D’Angelo. Over a hazy, atmospheric backdrop, he repeats the plea that anchors the record: “Promise me one thing, please don't let go of my hand / Please don't let my hand go / How the hell you gon’ leave me all alone?” Around the time of its initial arrival, Swayvo also blessed viewers with a live rendition of the track during an appearance on “Tamron Hall Show.”

SwayvoTwain (born Michael Archer II) has been open about using music as therapy and as a way to keep moving day by day. In a recent interview on “The Breakfast Club,” he told the hosts, “If I ain't creating, man, I'm losing,” he said, later adding, “I ain't doing nothing but a whole lot of crying and praying.”

He also went into detail about the creation of “DoveSoar.” “I was in the studio making that song, probably about two days before I got the call about my daddy. It wasn't even about my daddy. It was really about my mama, the first part. But I was getting writer's block on it,” he explained. “After we did [his] funeral... I finally broke the writer’s block and was able to finish the song.”

Angie Stone’s message closes “DoveSoar”

Near the end of the track, Swayvo included a spoken excerpt from Stone, turning the song into a shared moment instead of a solo confession. “Hey, it's your responsibility. A lot of people are very afraid to give spotlight to others,” she could be heard saying. “I figure if I give you the platform to make it to the next level for yourself, you won't forget me when you get to the top.”