Part 3 of the 440 Artists playlist keeps the mission simple: Spotlight the voices that deserve more ears, more love, and more room on your daily rotation. This set moves like a late-night drive that turns into a pep talk, equal parts reflective and ready-for-action, with every track bringing its own point of view, vibe, and urgency. If you like playlists that bounce between rap edge, R&B ease, and left-field melodies without losing the thread, you’re in the right place.

There’s also a satisfying sense of continuity. Unmistakable talents like Shaolinn, Lex Bratcher, and Erykah Officer all return with fresh offerings that feel like the next chapter, not a rerun. In between those familiar signatures, we’re introducing new energy from the likes of ONLY1 THEORY and thee Lynae Vanee. These artists slide into the sequence naturally, like they’ve been part of the ecosystem the whole time.

Hit play on this unranked list of infectious cuts and allow moments to exhale, flex, and move your body throughout.

1. My Bad – Erykah Officer

Erykah Officer leaned all the way into self-reflection on “My Bad,” an emotionally charged R&B cut that traded bitterness for accountability. Produced by Ethan Wayne Deetz, this 440 Artists-backed offering found Officer unpacking the quiet fallout of misplaced belief and unrealized potential. Her layered vocals rode a bass-heavy groove as she centered the lesson over the loss, building naturally on the emotional groundwork laid by “Fun Girl” and Ery’s Diary.

2. Witness Me – Shaolinn

On “Witness Me,” Shaolinn jumped between singing and rapping, turning emotional clarity into something lived-in and raw. The record read like a self-interrogation, wrestling with empathy, overextension, and the moment you realize love has turned into obligation. That tension carried into the John Framez–directed visual, which found Shaolinn alone in a stripped-down space with “Why I Am Here?” painted behind her. The simplicity works, forcing full attention onto the lyrics and the reckoning they represent.

3. REHAB – Shann

Arriving as part of a two-track release alongside “Way of the Lover Interlude,” SHANN’s “REHAB” leaned into dreamy pop-R&B territory with a confessional edge. Built on hazy melodies and soft urgency, the song framed emotional attachment like a dependency you can’t quite quit. SHANN’s delivery floated between vulnerability and frustration, capturing late-night spirals and self-awareness without overplaying the drama. It’s glossy, intimate, and quietly heavy in the way heartbreak often is.

4. Nina My Idol – Lex Bratcher and Gawne

“Nina My Idol” found Lex Bratcher in full rapid-fire mode, unleashing a relentless barrage of bars that showcase her precision, stamina, and confidence on the mic. The track played like a victory lap and a warning shot, driven by her machine-gun delivery and sharp flexes. It was only fitting that Tech N9ne popped up in a promo clip for the song. A crazy co-sign like that only solidified how naturally Bratcher’s high-velocity style aligns with the greats that pioneered the style before her.

5. Stand On It – ONLY1 THEORY and BFF

Baltimore’s ONLY1 THEORY brought confidence and intimacy together on “Stand On It,” a sultry R&B (no, “WaveNB”) cut that was equal parts assertion and invitation. The track, taken from the Honey Ol Bae project, boasted a matching visual that mirrored the song’s energy, showing Theory performing alongside a love interest and leaning into chemistry without distraction. As the architect of her self-defined sound, she delivered control, poise, and purpose, making it clear why her music continues to translate both on screen (where she is also well-known) and in sound.

6. Lend Me Your Love – *kllevv

“Lend Me Your Love” showed a truly vulnerable aside from *kllevv. via a perfect storm of melody, confession, and quiet persistence. The soulful number captured the anxiety of finally saying what’s been held back, wrapped in warm chords and a conversational tone. Released as a loosie shortly before th3rd Quarter Phasing., it now reads like a bridge foreshadowing the EP’s introspection, live-feeling instrumentation, and emotional clarity while standing confidently on its own.

7. I Want More – Lynae Vanee

With “I Want More,” Lynae Vanee opened a new creative chapter rooted in spoken word, community, and conviction. The track blended collective voices with pointed reflection, shifting from respectability politics to people-powered accountability. Vanee’s delivery was measured but urgent, expanding her impact beyond commentary into performance. It also set the stage for her mixtape, Sundays in the Overflow, Vol. 1, signaling a body of work grounded in Black storytelling and spiritual intention.

8. Cookie’s Porch In Fall – Bellez

Bellez brought the seasonal run full circle with “Cookie’s Porch In Fall,” the closing cut from the four-song Four Seasons EP. Produced by Jansport J, the track was like a cool-down moment with soft edges, reflective energy, and a title that painted a whole scene in one breath. It also completed a roll-out that included “Winter Close,” “Spring Break,” and “Summer Reign,” proving Bellez can build a concept without forcing it.