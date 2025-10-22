Image Image Credit Artwork for *kllevv’s ‘*th3rd Quarter Phasing.’ EP Image Alt Artwork for *kllevv’s six-track ‘*th3rd Quarter Phasing.’ EP Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The six-track EP features live instrumentation, introspective lyrics, and a self-produced sound that reflects *kllevv.’s evolving artistry.

Tracks like “Floridian.” and “safe n sound.” highlight his ability to blend regional identity with soulful, layered production.

Released through 440 Artists, the project builds on *kllevv.’s earlier work and expands his creative range within the independent music scene.

Representing Florida with his distinct blend of live instrumentation and introspective rap, *kllevv. stepped into a new era with the release of his six-track EP, *th3rd Quarter Phasing., a follow-up to March’s *f1rst Quarter Phasing. The project arrived through 440 Artists, a subsidiary of Offscript Worldwide, and highlighted his continued rise as one of its most promising acts.

As 440 made clear, *kllevv self-produced and self-recorded” the full project. The body of work leaned into warm, nostalgic tones driven by live drums, smooth keys, and arrangements that felt as spontaneous as they are deliberate. The EP captured both the polish of an experienced producer and the urgency of an artist still shaping his story, balancing raw emotion, confident lyricism, and an ear for detail.

The opener, the Sir Flame-assisted “Floridian.” set the tone with clever wordplay and a proud nod to his roots, which includes time in nearby Georgia. “A force to be wreckoned, I’m really something, keep it cordial, I’m really humble,” he rapped before continuing, “I’ve tried, I can’t lie, best believe I got something for you, wanna find out, then keep ignoring me.”

“Thump Sonics.,” previously featured by REVOLT, remained one of his strongest statements, with a jam session approach sure to hit even harder when performed live. Cuts like “Barrel.” and the closer, “safe n sound.,” pivoted waist deep into neo-soul territory, with the sonic atmosphere of the latter giving vibes this side of Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature.” “I don’t know where I’m goin’ now, no idea what things are about, what I'm looking for will soon be found, said I’m safe and sound,” he sang on the infectious hook.

A confident leap forward for one of 440 Artists’ newest innovators

Across *th3rd Quarter Phasing., *kllevv. merged skill and sincerity to deliver something both deeply personal yet widely resonant. It’s a release that reaffirmed his growing presence within the 440 movement and the broader independent scene.