ATL was lit on a weeknight as REVOLT Studios opened its doors for REVOLT Soundcheck, a showcase rooted in community and creativity. Powered by 440 Artists and hosted by Angie B and Ray Daniels, the evening brought together DJs, tastemakers and creatives to witness notable rising talent. It blended the vibe of a family reunion with the insight of a masterclass and the rawness of a late-night cypher.

“Make some noise for the incredible REVOLT team that put this together,” Angie B hyped the crowd. “We’ve been getting on flights, we’ve been sweating.” Daniels quipped. “I've been here eight hours sitting around waiting for y’all to get here!” The crowd loosened up, responded with laughter and leaned into the experience. From there, the night became a ride through emotion and soul.

“REVOLT Soundcheck: A 440 Experience” saw rising stars deliver incredible performances

Virginia Beach native and REVOLT Be Heard alum Shaolinn opened the night with a set that hit deep. Over textured R&B production, she performed tracks with raw vocals and unfiltered vulnerability. During her live rendition of “Witness Me,” she asked, “How can I change you when you can’t change you?” Her lyrics cut through the noise like a diary read out loud — intimate, lyrical and unafraid to bleed.

Shaolinn also spoke on her eclectic influences, from dubstep to Kendrick Lamar to Tierra Whack, and it showed. Her sound was fearless and genre-bending, a theme that carried across the entire night.

Bellez delivered one of the night’s most emotional moments when he dedicated part of his performance to his late mother.

“Half the time, she’s the reason why I ain’t just mash on y’all in the first place,” he admitted before launching into a set that combined grief and real-life lessons. His storytelling channeled everything from street wisdom to spiritual clarity, and the crowd felt every word.

Between tracks, Bellez emphasized the importance of connection: “I like doing the more personal songs, where I can really connect with the audience, where I can look in the eyes of the people and see them, speak to them, talk to them.”

Darius Coleman showed range with tracks that embraced honesty. One standout song, “High Of U,” centered around deep love and physical intimacy: “I need my daily dose of your skin on top of me... That’s how you know it’s real.” Smooth vocals, grown lyrics and live band chemistry gave his set a polished, soulful feel that stood out.

Algee brought major energy to the stage with melodic vocals and charisma that felt ready for stadiums.

“Magic City” was a smooth anthem that had the room swaying. “Why can’t we both get what we like?” he asked on the infectious offering.

Offstage, Algee dropped gems about legacy: “I'm already doing it... I just want to continue to authentically be myself, and do what I wanna do, and not get put in a box. I think a lot of times, when you do a lot of things, and you’re good at certain things, people will try to say, ‘You should do that one thing that you’re good at.’ I want to continue to express myself in whatever medium that is.”

More than a performance, it was a conversation

REVOLT Soundcheck: A 440 Experience stood out for more than just the music. The commentary and candid reflections shared between performances gave the night a deeper resonance. Artists reflected on the global impact of Black music, from language and fashion to resilience and reinvention. Coleman put it best: “Black people just constantly find a way to do it over and over again.”

The Grammy winner added, “Other cultures want to participate in the feeling that is Blackness and in the feeling that is Black expression. And we got soul, you know? It’s just in there. It’s inherent.”

Within references to the cultural power of chicken wings or the 2025 Met Gala theme of Black dandyism was a clear message: Black expression continues to shape culture at every level and remains the foundation for global creative movements.

The live band, led by director Ron Faison and featuring PJ on keys, Landon on guitar, Trill on bass and Charles on drums, helped close out the evening on a celebratory note. Fans vibed, artists connected and the crowd left knowing they’d seen something real.

Thanks to 440 Artists, everyone witnessed standout sets that blended music with meaning. Ultimately, the forward-thinking entity is focused on building a future that’s powerful, personal and unapologetically Black.