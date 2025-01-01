Image Image Credit Offscript Worldwide Image Alt Offscript Worldwide Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A new era in media and creative influence has arrived. On Thursday (April 24), Offscript Worldwide officially launched as the parent company of several powerhouse outlets shaping Hip Hop, music, sports and storytelling — including REVOLT, REVOLT Sports, Rap-Up, 440 Artists, Rebel House and Six Zeros.

The move unites these influential brands under one collective built to thrive in today’s fast-paced digital world. With Offscript CEO Detavio Samuels at the helm, the new parent and commerce company was developed to empower creators, scale their impact and rethink how modern media operates.

“We’ve spent years building toward this moment,” Samuels explained. “Offscript isn’t just a name — it’s our mindset. This company has always been about going beyond the playbook and creating new paths for creators, brands and culture at large. What we’re launching isn’t a pivot — it’s the realization of a vision to build the most powerful creator-driven media company in the world. This is the next chapter in culture’s evolution, and we’re writing the rules as we go.”

Breaking down Offscript’s ecosystem

Offscript’s ecosystem operates across three core areas: A media network that drives storytelling and distribution, a creator platform for building strong collaborations and a product team focused on turning ideas into tangible offerings. Together, these verticals form a flywheel where media drives attention, creators fuel influence, commerce creates value, and community impact remains the core mission.

Each brand within Offscript plays a key role in its mission to turn influence into ownership and culture into capital. REVOLT remains the flagship media platform for youth-driven storytelling and cultural commentary. Rap-Up stands as a leading destination for Hip Hop, offering sharp, Gen Z-focused coverage at the intersection of music, style and culture. 440 Artists functions as Offscript’s music division, focused on reimagining artist development and discovery within the creator economy. Rebel House brings together a collective of creative talent and cultural publishers spanning music, gaming, sports and subcultures. Six Zeros acts as the group’s creative engine, specializing in cultural strategy, experiential marketing and content production for both internal projects and external partners.

“The media game has changed. Influence, not legacy, defines relevance. Impact, not scale alone, drives results,” added Samuels. “Offscript was built for this moment. It’s our response to change, and our commitment to lead through it.”

Looking ahead: Offscript’s growth, collaboration and what’s next

Offscript is also partnering with brands through a full-service model that combines creative strategy, talent engagement and product development. The goal is to create real results and meaningful engagement with modern audiences.

This launch is just the beginning. Over the next year, Offscript plans to expand into new focus areas, launch original initiatives and pursue partnerships and acquisitions that will grow its network and unlock new possibilities for creators and communities alike.

To learn more, visit offscriptworldwide.com and follow @offscriptworldwide on Instagram, @offscript-worldwide on LinkedIn and @OffscriptWW on X.