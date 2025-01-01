Image Image Credit Jon Arthur Dennis and Aaron Brown/Th3rd Eye Studios Image Alt LaRussell Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

South by Southwest (SXSW) is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in music, tech, and culture. This year, REVOLT HOUSE was once again the ultimate destination for Hip Hop lovers, as the annual celebration took over the Vulcan Gas Company in Austin, TX. Beyond the music, the event also served as the official launch for 440 Artists Powered by REVOLT, an unprecedented music distribution platform set to completely transform independent artistry and reshape the industry as we know it. Simply put: This is something that has never been done before.

The introduction of 440: A culture-shifting era for independent music

While REVOLT HOUSE was an electrifying event in and of itself, it also served as the launchpad for something even bigger. REVOLT’s new music distribution platform is shaking up the industry, giving independent artists the tools they need to thrive by offering global distribution, full ownership of their work, and a 90/10 split in favor of the artist.

“The independent music game is crowded, but the system is still broken," explained REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels to Billboard. “Artists have more ways to distribute their music than ever, but distribution alone doesn’t build careers. Getting on DSPs is just step one – breaking through takes real visibility, opportunity, and strategy.”

440 isn’t just about putting music on streaming platforms. It’s about giving talent access to REVOLT’s massive media network, including TV programming, marketing opportunities and high-profile live events like REVOLT HOUSE. Along with the trailblazing 90/10 split, 440 is the only music distribution company in existence with its own media component. According to Akinwole Garrett, REVOLT’s VP of Business Development, “With the recent shift towards artists wanting to remain independent and forgo label deals, we saw a great opportunity for REVOLT to expand its impact.”

Game-changers: The team behind 440

In addition to Samuels and Garrett, key figures like Head of Music Programming and Talent Relations Cena Zarin and Co-Head of A&R Mike Brown are playing crucial roles in developing 440. The era-defining platform aims to empower talent in ways that traditional distribution services can’t, giving them real industry access, financial opportunities and brand partnerships that go beyond just music.

All-in-all, REVOLT HOUSE wasn’t just another event; it was a historic moment in Hip Hop culture. For those who pulled up, it was an experience like no other. For those who missed it: Make sure you don’t next time.