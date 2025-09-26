Image Image Credit Artwork for singles by Father Romar, Gee Litt, and Yolo Ru Image Alt Artwork for singles by Father Romar, Gee Litt, and Yolo Ru Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

REVOLT’s 440 Artists continues to redefine what independence means in today’s music landscape. More than just a distribution service, the platform connects rising talent to the full power of REVOLT’s media ecosystem — from TV and live events to marketing and brand partnerships — while giving creators ownership and visibility on their own terms. It’s a launchpad built for the culture, with artists shaping their narratives without compromise.

This second installment of our curated playlist shines a spotlight on fresh drops you need to hear right now. From Kllevv.’s distorted energy on “Trump Sonics” to Shaolinn’s vulnerable reflections on “Belize,” these tracks showcase the range and rawness that make 440 a breeding ground for what’s next. Expect Southern grit, DMV fire, heartfelt storytelling, and experimental sounds that refuse to fit into neat boxes.

If you’re keeping an ear to the future, this list is proof that the next wave is already here.

1. Thump Sonics. — *kllevv.

Young prodigy *kllevv. shows off his range on “Thump Sonics,” a self-produced track that blends rap, melody, and live-instrumentation vibes. At just over two minutes, the record feels like a jam session turned confession, pulling from the same raw energy you’d expect from The Roots or modern stylists like D Smoke and Westside Boogie. The result is eclectic yet familiar — a quick-hitting statement that proves kllevv. is building his own lane.

2. See You — Gee Litt feat. CMRNPRKR

Virginia Beach singer Gee Litt delivers a smooth R&B moment on “See You,” produced by Pluggonthetrack. The single feels perfect for a tropical vacay or a convertible cruise, with Gee’s soulful melodies capturing the spark of meeting someone across the room: “You only get one life and I need you in mine.” CMRNPRKR slides in toward the end with a slick verse, raising the energy without breaking the mood. Performed together at My Block LIVE, the track highlights Litt’s growing presence as one of 440’s standout voices.

3. FWM — Yolo Ru

Raeford and Fayetteville-raised, Trinidad-born rapper Yolo Ru brings straight street energy on “FWM,” produced by Versa Beats. Anchored by a booming low end and a hook that declares, “They don’t f**k wit’ me, but I don’t f**k wit’ n**gas either,” the single is tailor-made for bass bumpers and block corners. Behind the grit is a story of resilience: From freestyling in his brother’s garage to touring with Future, Yolo has turned his grind into a full-blown movement.

4. Money On My Mind — Lex Bratcher

Lex Bratcher doubles down on grind mode with “Money On My Mind,” a self-produced cut that finds her rapping and singing about long nights and relentless hustle. “I put in late nights, late nights, late nights… but I can never give up,” she declares, balancing melodic hooks with rapid-fire bars. Known for her fierce nerdcore roots and a standout Joyner Lucas cosign, Lex flips her anime-and-gaming-inspired edge into a broader anthem here — one that puts her city and work ethic front and center.

5. Survive — Father Romar

Minneapolis rapper Father Romar (of former Rostrum Records duo FREEWIFI) cuts deep on “Survive,” a gritty reflection on resilience and — you guessed it — survival. Over tense production, he paints vivid scenes of tinted Tahoes, police encounters, and the weight of providing for family: “I can’t afford to get put on a shirt, and get worn like a jersey that’s vintage.” With raw storytelling and relentless delivery, Romar channels the same intensity that’s landed him endless placements.

6. Who You Lovin ? — Garfield feat. Syn

Brooklyn singer Garfield follows up the viral buzz of tracks like “Aaliyah Interlude” with “Who You Lovin ?,” a moody, sexy drill-inspired collaboration with Syn. The infectious track asks the pointed question: “Who you loving on these days, if it ain’t me, baby?” Garfield delivers raw emotion through melodic hooks, while Syn adds bite with her contribution. For an artist steadily leveling up, this single feels like a natural continuation of the heartbreak-turned-anthem energy that helped put him on the map.

7. Belize — Shaolinn

Virginia Beach artist Shaolinn leans into dreamy intimacy on “Belize,” a vibey cut that mixes sultry vocals with her signature rawness. Over smooth instrumentation, she paints a picture of closeness and escape: “Your body on me, blue eyes release, I’ll give you my green… the day you fulfill my dreams, I’ll never get you out of my sleep.” Equal parts tender and hypnotic, the track shows why Shaolinn continues to blur R&B, alt-pop, and soul into her own therapeutic lane.

8. Got It All (Freestyle) — CMRNPRKR

Suffolk, VA’s CMRNPRKR puts his stamp on Wiz Khalifa’s Kush + Orange Juice 2 standout with “Got It All (Freestyle).” Across the laid-back instrumental, he flexes sharp wordplay and hometown pride: “Hip Hop need that s**t that’s gonna stick and keep it real… pull up in that Lexus, keep the emblem on the grill.” Already co-signed by legends like Teddy Riley and sharing stages with Pharrell, CMRNPRKR shows why he’s one of the game's most versatile voices.