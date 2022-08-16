Image Image Credit Single artwork/Killa Da Don, Aurelio Rivera, and single artwork/Jalecia Photos Image Alt 440 Artists signees Bellez, Erykah Officer, and Shaolinn Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

REVOLT’s 440 Artists platform is shaping the future of independent music from the ground up. Powered by a revolutionary artist-first model and global distribution, 440 has become a launchpad for rising talent pushing boundaries in Hip Hop, R&B, and everything in between. From raw lyricism and fearless self-expression to bold, sonic experimentation, this crew isn’t waiting for a co-sign. They’re making noise on their own terms.

This curated list highlights eight standout tracks from across the 440 universe, and each one showcases what makes these artists impossible to ignore. From Bellez’s poetic regret in “Mrs” to Erykah Officer’s liberated energy on “Fun Girl,” these songs reflect real stories, regional flavor, and genre-blurring innovation. There’s Southern vibes from Luh Bri, Caribbean rhythm from Mansang, DMV heat from Produca P, and much more — all backed by the kind of vision and craft that demands attention.

If you're looking for what’s next in music, press play below. These are the ones.

1. Mrs - Bellez

California artist Bellez turned heartbreak into poetry on “Mrs,” a raw confessional produced by Jansport J. Over soulful loops and stripped-down percussion, he reflected on the collapse of a relationship with striking lyrical precision: “You were supposed to be my misses, but I mismanaged you… mishandled how I misunderstand you.” The approach drove home the weight of regret while showcasing Bellez’s wordplay and emotional range.

2. Danny Phantom - Quettie Da Don

Memphis emcee Quettie Da Don wasn’t playing games on “Danny Phantom,” which blends Southern vibes and swagger over booming bass. He flexed early on — “Big b**ch said that I’m handsome… she built like a dancer” — before pivoting, “I ain’t finna play about my money,” signaling he’s here to dominate. Familiar street-ready energy and confident bars echo recent drops like “Vendetta” and “Devil In Disguise.”

3. Mar - Mansang feat. Oliva

With “Mar,” Colombian producer Mansang and singer Oliva crafted a dreamy, ocean-kissed anthem that blended Afro House rhythms with breezy, emotional vocals. “You bring me life like the ocean is my potion,” Oliva sang, her voice gliding over a textured beat that felt like a Caribbean sunrise. Featured on Mansang’s One Way, “Mar” captured the spirit of San Andrés, both sonically and visually.

4. Again - Lex Bratcher

DMV native Lex Bratcher took a seductive detour with “Again,” a Yaseer, BSIDES, and Jake Laiuni-produced cut that blended sensuality with sharp lyricism. Over a slick, late-night bounce, Lex shifted between tender harmonies and tongue-twisting bars. “Can I turn you out?” she seductively asked before continuing, “I’m the rule you gon’ bed to, I need you again.” While best known for razor-sharp freestyles and aggressive flows, this single proved she can do softness without losing bite.

5. Unaware - Shaolinn

On “Unaware,” Virginia Beach artist Shaolinn floated over K3YZ’s moody production with the ache of someone bracing for emotional collapse. “I know you can easily replace the thought of me,” she sand, her voice fragile but firm, revealing the fear of being forgotten. The track — somewhere between R&B, alt-pop, and quiet storm — felt like a diary entry delivered in real-time. Known for using music as self-therapy, Shaolinn turned pain into poetry here, and channeled the same vulnerability that made songs like “Heavy Heart” resonate.

6. One of One – Luh Bri

North Carolina’s Luh Bri made her official 440 Artists debut with “One of One,” a no-nonsense anthem rooted in street survival and self-worth. Over gritty production, she spit about her Mount Gilead come-up, loyalty to her circle, and earning her place without shortcuts: “Straight out the 527, I deserve a plaque.” The song’s stripped-down YouTube visual allowed her raw delivery to shine without distraction.

7. who this? – Produca P

D.C.’s own Produca P turned a classic phone brush-off into a full-blown anthem on “who this?,” a Meechie Muzik-produced joint soaked in Uptown flavor and trap sarcasm. With his signature approach to Hip Hop, the Negus talent repeated “Who this?” like a mantra for shutting out clout chasers and fake love. This track is both catchy and coded. If you know, you know.

8. Fun Girl – Erykah Officer

Erykah Officer reclaimed the narrative on “Fun Girl,” a bold, synth-heavy single that traded heartbreak for hedonism. With production from Buddah Bless and G40, the Florida-born singer leaned into casual freedom: “Need some d**k tonight… have a pill tonight, on another flight.” Equal parts seductive and self-possessed, it’s Officer’s most liberated track to date and a fitting addition to this rising star’s catalog.