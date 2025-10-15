Image Image Credit Mychal Watts / Contributor via Getty Images and Mark Metcalfe / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Angie Stone during WBLS 107.5 Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Hal Jackson's Sunday Classics at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York, New York, United States. D'Angelo performs live for fans at the 2016 Byron Bay Bluesfest on March 24, 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Michael Archer II released a public statement following the deaths of his parents, D’Angelo and Angie Stone.

He thanked supporters and said he’s drawing strength from the values his parents instilled in him.

D’Angelo’s estate confirmed his death from pancreatic cancer, which followed Angie Stone’s fatal car crash earlier this year.

Michael Archer II, the only son of D’Angelo and Angie Stone, is opening up about an unimaginable year of loss. Just months after his mother’s fatal car crash in March, the 27-year-old is now mourning the death of his father, the legendary soul singer.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Michael expressed his gratitude for the support he’s received since the devastating news broke. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me,” he said. “I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents taught me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, D’Angelo — born Michael Eugene Archer — died yesterday (Oct. 14) after living with pancreatic cancer. He was 51. His passing came seven months after Stone died in a car crash while returning from a performance in Alabama.

In a statement from his estate, loved ones said, “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life… After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home.” The message continued, “We are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind.”

D’Angelo’s private grief after Angie Stone’s death

Before his passing, PEOPLE reported that the “Brown Sugar” hitmaker was “extremely overwhelmed” by the loss of his ex-girlfriend. “Losing Angie was devastating to him,” a source told the outlet. “He never arrived at her funeral service... They’d moved on with their lives romantically, of course, but the idea that both of them would be gone within the same year is sad.”

The pair’s relationship began in the ‘90s, leading to the birth of their son in 1998 and several musical collaborations, including Stone’s debut album, Black Diamond. Despite their separation, they remained intertwined in music and memory — and now, in legacy.