Image Image Credit Shahar Azran/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt D’Angelo performs at the Apollo Theater in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

D’Angelo has died at 51 following a private battle with pancreatic cancer, as reported by TMZ.

His albums Brown Sugar, Voodoo, and Black Messiah helped shape the neo-soul genre and earned critical acclaim.

Tributes from artists and fans highlight his lasting influence on R&B and his commitment to artistic integrity.

Reports are circulating that R&B and soul icon D’Angelo has passed away at the age of 51 following a private battle with pancreatic cancer. The news spread widely across social media and music discussion forums, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans and peers. “My sources tell me that D’Angelo has passed,” wrote Marc Lamont Hill on X. “Wow. I have no words. May he rest in perfect peace.” According to TMZ, sources close to his family and former manager, Kedar Massenberg, confirmed the unfortunate news.

Born Michael Eugene Archer in Richmond, Virginia, D’Angelo transformed the sound of modern soul with his unmistakable fusion of gospel, funk, jazz, and Hip Hop influences. His debut album, Brown Sugar (1995), helped usher in the neo-soul era, standing alongside artists such as Erykah Badu, Maxwell, and Lauryn Hill in redefining contemporary R&B. The album sold over two million copies and delivered hits like “Lady,” “Cruisin’,” and its infectious title track.

D’Angelo’s follow-up in 2000, Voodoo, elevated him to cultural icon status. The project’s standout single, “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” earned him a Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and remains one of the genre’s most unforgettable songs. Voodoo itself won Best R&B Album and continues to be celebrated as one of the greatest albums of its era.

After an extended hiatus from the spotlight, D’Angelo made a powerful return with Black Messiah in 2014 — a politically charged and musically rich statement created with his band, The Vanguard. The project drew critical acclaim for its live instrumentation and messages about justice, resilience, and spirituality.

D’Angelo’s massive influence on modern R&B

Over the decades, D’Angelo’s influence touched an entire generation of musicians, inspiring artists like Frank Ocean, H.E.R., Anderson .Paak, and Daniel Caesar. Known for his quiet demeanor and refusal to conform to industry expectations, he remained one of music’s most enigmatic figures. Notably, he had recently made the decision to pull out of the 2025 Roots Picnic due to an “unforeseen medical” issue.