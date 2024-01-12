Image Image Credit Shahar Azran / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt D’Angelo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In an era where artists come and go at breakneck speed, D’Angelo remains an enigma — a once-in-a-generation talent whose mystique only deepens with time. His appearances are rare, his albums are few and yet his impact on R&B and Hip Hop is immeasurable. That’s why his upcoming headline performance at the 2025 Roots Picnic alongside The Roots, announced Monday (Feb. 17), is sure to be a moment in history.

Set to take place May 31 and June 1 at The Mann in Fairmount Park, Pennsylvania, this year’s extravaganza promises an electrifying lineup featuring Lenny Kravitz, Meek Mill, GloRilla, Tems, Latto, Jeezy and more. Even with all of this firepower, D’Angelo’s pending presence feels especially significant; not only because of his history with The Roots, but also because of what it represents in the broader context of his career.

D’Angelo: The genius who moves on his own time

From the moment he arrived in the mid-'90s, the Richmond, Virginia-hailing talent was different. His debut, 1995’s Brown Sugar, signaled a new wave of neo soul that felt both fresh and timeless. But it was 2000’s Voodoo that solidified his legendary status. The sprawling, groove-heavy sophomore offering wasn’t just an album, it was a spiritual experience.

And then, he was gone.

For more than a decade, D’Angelo all but disappeared from the public eye. Rumors and hearsay swirled about personal struggles, label conflicts and an artistic perfectionism that bordered on paralysis, not to mention the apparent overexposure because of “Untitled (How Does It Feel).” His return with Black Messiah in 2014 was nothing short of an album that felt urgent, politically charged and, quite frankly, untouchable. But just as quickly as he re-emerged, he receded again, making only sporadic live appearances, including a Roots Picnic performance in 2016.

In 2025, he’s back again.

A well-rounded lineup for the ages

When he takes the stage, Kravitz is expected to perform guitar-driven classics alongside music from his latest album, 2024’s Blue Electric Light. Meek Mill, one of Philly’s most renowned rappers, will make his first-ever Roots Picnic appearance. Meanwhile, Jeezy will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his commercial debut, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.

Other acts will include KAYTRANADA, Musiq Soulchild, Kur, Elmiene, Jagged Edge and J.Period, the last of whom is bringing back his “live mixtape” set with help from A-list emcees 2 Chainz, Pusha T and Black Thought. Beyond the performances, festivalgoers will also be able to enjoy a new day party lineup, featuring Trap Karaoke, Chill Vibes with DJ Active, Doo-Wop ...That R&B Party and Kirk Franklin’s Sunday School with DJ Mal-Ski.