Sensational soul singer Angie Stone passed away on Saturday (March 1), according to TMZ. Deborah R. Champagne, the star’s publicist, confirmed to the outlet that the 63-year-old was involved in a car accident. The veteran performer was leaving Montgomery, Alabama, after a performance when the tragedy unfolded.

“The Breakfast Club” fill-in host Loren Lorosa spoke with Champagne and revealed that Angie was in a vehicle with her band members. “Angie Stone was the only person in the car who did not survive the accident,” she tweeted. The “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” vocalist was en route to Baltimore, where she was scheduled as a performer for the 2025 Food Lion CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament alongside Jeezy, Lloyd, Christie Michele and many more. Her publicist of 14 years last spoke with her at 9:12 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 28). Some time after, their sprinter that the artist and musicians occupied was overturned.

The beloved mother is survived by her two adult children, daughter Diamond Stone and son Michael D’Angelo Archer II, whom she shared with fellow neo-soul star D’Angelo. Angie rose to prominence in the music industry as part of the Hip Hop trio The Sequence in 1979. The group, who was signed to the iconic Sugar Hill Records label, has hits such as “Funk You Up” and “Simon Says.”

The raspy-voiced songstress struck solo success at the turn of the millennium when she was signed to Arista Records by legendary executive Clive Davis. Her debut album, Black Diamond, landed on the Billboard Hot 200 chart, where it peaked at No. 46. Angie would go on to release 10 studio LPs throughout her career, boasting a discography of fan-favorite tracks including “Brotha,” “More Than A Woman” and “I Wanna Thank Ya.”

This is a developing story. Additional updates are forthcoming.